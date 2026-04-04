Video: Thanks to its rivals’ slip-ups, Al Ahly climbs to the top of the table ahead of Al Hilal and Al Nassr in Roshen

Al-Ahli Jeddah have climbed to the top of the Saudi Roshen League table, where they join their rivals Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, capitalising on their rivals’ slip-ups.

Al-Ahli hosted Damac on Saturday at Al-Inmaa Stadium in Jeddah, in the 27th round of the Saudi Roshen League.

After just three minutes, Al-Raqi opened the scoring through Dhamk defender Dhari Al-Anzi, who scored an own goal after accidentally diverting the ball into his own net.

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With this goal, Al-Ahli became the team to have benefited most from own goals during the current Roshen League season, level with Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, as well as Al-Taawoun, with three goals each.

Conversely, Damac have become the team that has conceded the most own goals, with three as well, level with Al-Fateh, Al-Khulood, Al-Fayha and Al-Shabab.

Dhari Al-Anzi has become the third Dhamk player to score an own goal, following Brazilian goalkeeper Kewin and Moroccan defender Jamal Harkas.

It is worth noting that Al-Ahli are competing with Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal for the Saudi League title this season, currently sitting third with 62 points, eight points behind Al-Nassr and two points behind Al-Hilal.