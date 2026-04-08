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FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem

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Video: In a scene reminiscent of a cup final showdown, Barcelona supporters launched an assault on the Atlético Madrid team bus as it attempted to reach the stadium. The incident, captured on footage, shows a group of home fans swarming the vehicle and hurling objects at the windows. Club officials confirmed that the attack caused significant damage to the exterior but, thankfully, none of the players or staff inside were injured. The match-day security protocol was immediately activated, and additional police units were deployed to escort the bus to safety. League officials are now reviewing the footage to identify those involved and determine further disciplinary action. Such confrontations, though rare, underscore the intense rivalry between the two clubs and highlight the ongoing challenge of crowd control in major football fixtures

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Champions League
Spain

Exciting moments before kick-off The atmosphere is electric as fans pour into the stadium, chanting, drumming, and draping themselves in the colours of their beloved teams. Players exchange final instructions with coaches, then line up for the traditional handshake under the watchful eye of the match officials. Cameras flash, capturing every smile, every stare, every fleeting emotion etched on faces around the pitch. The PA system blasts the latest team news, reminding everyone that this is more than 90 minutes of sport; it is a community ritual, a battle of pride, and a potential turning point in the season. With the national anthem echoing around the stands and the first notes of the referee’s whistle hanging in the air, the stage is set for drama, skill, and unforgettable moments that will be discussed long after the final whistle.

The Atlético Madrid team bus was attacked by Barcelona fans ahead of tonight’s first-leg Champions League quarter-final clash between the two sides.

This is not the first such incident: during the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final last month, a group of hardcore Barça supporters also targeted the visitors’ bus, smashing one window as it approached the stadium.

Spanish sports newspaper Marca noted on Wednesday that the same scenario unfolded during the previous visit to the Camp Nou for the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final, and now, once again, ahead of the Champions League quarter-final, objects were hurled at the Atlético bus, shattering two windows. 

Although this time the attack took place on the street leading to the stadium, In both instances, the Atlético Madrid team bus was unable to reach the stadium under minimum security conditions, having been subjected to a barrage of objects which, although they caused no harm to the team members, did result in material damage.”

The report added that the damage was concentrated on the windscreen on the driver’s side, which was completely shattered. “This is not an isolated incident,” the article stressed, “and it has only deepened Atlético Madrid’s frustration after they endured similar treatment during their last visit.”

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
LaLiga
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM

(Read also) Video: Atlético Madrid fans chant Islamophobic slogans ahead of the Barcelona clash

 Spanish sports daily Sport later posted video evidence of the damage, underlining the scale of the incident. Atletico officials are now calling for enhanced security protocols, warning that repeated attacks on their team bus risk player safety and contradict the sport’s core values of respect and fair play. Club sources say they have filed formal complaints with both the local police and the competition organisers, insisting that decisive action is needed to prevent a similar scenario—or worse—when the sides meet again. In the wider context, Wednesday’s incident is the latest in a series of troubling episodes involving away-team buses in Spanish football. Experts point out that while broken glass may seem minor compared with on-pitch violence, it erodes the game’s family-friendly image and sends a damaging message to young supporters. For now, fans will watch closely to see how authorities respond, hoping that dialogue and deterrents can restore the kind of calm that is essential to enjoying the beautiful game.

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