How to get USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina tickets: Round of 32 World Cup prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The party is just getting started for the co-hosts as Mauricio Pochettino’s United States men's national team kicks off their knockout stage campaign against a resilient Bosnia and Herzegovina side.

The Stars and Stripes comfortably secured their spot at the top of Group D with a game to spare following impressive victories over Paraguay and Australia, igniting massive belief across the host nation.

They face a dangerous, battle-tested Bosnia and Herzegovina squad that clawed their way into the Round of 32 as one of the best third-placed teams.

When is USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Round of 32 World Cup kick-off?

The USA vs Bosnia knockout encounter will be played at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Levi's Stadium) in Santa Clara, California.

World Cup - Final Stage San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

How to buy USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Round of 32 World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase launched on April 1. This is not a lottery, tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

How much do USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Round of 32 World Cup tickets cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates Stage / Category Official Price Range Secondary Market Estimated Range June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues) $225 – $540 $550 – $3,200 ($1,250) June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (Standard Venues) $225 – $540 $400 – $2,800 ($1,134) July 4 – July 7 Round of 16 $240 – $640 $650 – $4,200 ($1,518) July 9 – July 11 Quarter-finals $450 – $1,775 $850 – $5,500 ($2,348) July 14 – July 15 Semi-finals $930 – $3,295 $1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721) July 18 Third Place Play-off $250 – $800 $500 – $3,500 ($1,480) July 19 FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium) $1,490 – $7,875 $5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup: Everything you need to know

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Form

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Recent Head-to-Head Record

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Standings