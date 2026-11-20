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Trabzonspor vs Eyupspor: Kick-off time

Super Lig - Game Week 12 Nov 22, 2026 - 11:00 Papara Park

Trabzonspor host Eyüpspor at Papara Park in Trabzon in the Süper Lig. Coach Thomas Reis wants his side to defend second place and improve their home record further.

The hosts are among the league's most in-form teams. Trabzonspor also showed they can impress away from home with their recent win in Alanya.

Eyüpspor, by contrast, are deep in a relegation battle. Bottom of the table, coach Mustafa Dalci's side travel to Trabzon needing points to stay in touch with the teams outside the relegation places.

The visitors have lost four of their last five competitive matches. Their goal difference also makes a poor case for optimism.

Trabzonspor can close the gap to the top of the table or at least stop it growing. A home win against the bottom side is a must.

Here's where to watch the match live and what you need to know about the coverage.

This week's talking points: What has been happening at Trabzonspor and Eyupspor?

Trabzonspor come into this match with three wins and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their latest outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to Zenit St. Petersburg in a friendly on 15 November. Before that, they claimed a 0-2 away win at Alanyaspor in the Süper Lig. Trabzonspor scored ten goals and conceded six over those five matches.

Eyüpspor have won just one of their last five competitive matches, losing the other four. They lost 0-2 at home to Kocaelispor on 7 November in their most recent outing. The match before that brought a 2-4 cup win against Fethiyespor, the only bright spot in a poor run. They conceded eight goals in that period while scoring eight themselves.

Trabzonspor vs Eyupspor: Line-ups

Trabzonspor vs Eyupspor: Form

Trabzonspor vs Eyupspor: Head-to-head record

Trabzonspor vs Eyupspor: The tables