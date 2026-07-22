To succeed Millot.. Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia sets its sights on France's World Cup star

Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia have set their sights on a France World Cup star to replace their compatriot Enzo Millot next season.

Press reports confirmed that Rui Pedro, Al-Ahli's Portuguese sporting director, had decided to leave Millot out of his plans for the coming campaign. The search for a replacement was already under way.

Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari revealed the man Al-Ahli want to succeed Millot: another Frenchman, Roma midfielder Manu Koné.

Koné caught the eye at the 2026 World Cup finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico. He featured in five matches, four of them as a starter, but managed neither a goal nor an assist.

Signing the 25-year-old will be no simple task. He is wanted by a host of European clubs, chief among them Arsenal, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid.

Longari's tweet, posted on his official "X" account, also names a second midfield target: Senegal's Idrissa Gueye, who left Everton after his contract expired at the end of last season.

Al-Ahli can only move for Koné or Gueye once they have offloaded Millot in the summer window. That remains tricky, with no offers on the table so far.

Millot joined Al-Ahli last summer from Germany's Stuttgart. He started the season in fine form before his level dropped off in recent weeks.

The French midfielder made 40 appearances across all competitions for Al-Ahli last season, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists.