The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has issued its first official statement addressing the refereeing controversy that marred the Al-Ahli vs. Al-Fayha match in the Roshen League.

The match, played on Wednesday at Al-Majma’ah Sports City Stadium in the 29th round of the Roshen League, ended 1–1.

Several controversial decisions prompted Al-Ahli to issue a strongly worded statement criticising the referee and demanding to hear the exchange between him and the VAR official during those incidents.

In response, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation released a statement confirming that the relevant committees are reviewing the incidents to safeguard the integrity of the domestic game.

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The statement read: “With reference to the match between Al-Fayha and Al-Ahli in Round 29 of the Saudi Professional League, and the media statements that followed the game.”

It added: “The Saudi Arabian Football Federation confirms that the relevant committees have begun applying the necessary regulatory procedures regarding these events, and any updates will be communicated in line with official protocols, reflecting our commitment to approved processes, the independence of the committees, and the principles of governance and transparency.”

It also stressed that “the Saudi Arabian Football Federation is committed to preserving the integrity of the competition and protecting the reputation of Saudi football, in line with its statutes and approved regulations.”

He added: “At the same time, the Federation reaffirms its pride in all clubs and its commitment to working with them as partners in the development of Saudi football, within a framework based on integration and shared responsibility.”

Al-Ahli’s English striker Ivan Toney said the fourth official had told him to focus on the AFC Champions League, not the Roshen League, a claim echoed by German coach Matthias Jaissle.

The draw has complicated Al-Ahli’s title hopes in the Roshen League, as they now trail leaders Al-Nassr—who have played one game fewer—by four points and are two points behind second-placed Al-Hilal.