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Switzerland v Scotland: Kick-off time

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6 Nov 16, 2026 - 14:45 Sitterstadion

Switzerland host Scotland at the Sitterstadion in St. Gallen on Monday in their final UEFA Nations League B, Group 1 match.

Murat Yakin's side have already secured promotion to League A and go into the game top of the group. Their 0-0 draw in Slovenia sealed promotion early, making this a fitting end to a strong campaign.

Yakin plans to rotate his squad and give a chance to players who have had little game time during this international break. He intends to keep the team's basic structure intact.

Scotland arrive in different circumstances. Sébastien Pocognoli heads to St. Gallen after the Scots beat North Macedonia 2-1 last time out, and he wants them to build on that win.

Scott McTominay returns to the squad after his heart operation, giving the midfield an important boost. Andy Robertson could make his 102nd international appearance and equal Kenny Dalglish's long-standing record.

Pocognoli is also planning for the squad's future. The Belgian coach has contacted dual nationals such as Archie Gray and Hayden Hackney in an effort to persuade them to play for Scotland.

Details of where to watch the match live are below.

This week: Switzerland and Scotland's latest

Switzerland have four wins and a draw from their last five games. They failed to score in their latest outing, a 0-0 draw in Slovenia, but scored twelve goals and conceded just one in the four games before that. Those results included a 3-0 win over Scotland and two 3-0 victories against North Macedonia.

Scotland have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five games. They beat North Macedonia 2-1 most recently, following a 2-1 defeat to Slovenia and a 3-0 loss to Switzerland. Scotland scored five goals and conceded six over that period.

Switzerland v Scotland: Line-ups

SUI SCO Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players L. Binks

Switzerland v Scotland: Form

Switzerland v Scotland: Head-to-head record

Switzerland v Scotland: The tables