Süper Lig: all broadcast details at a glance: Who is showing/broadcasting the matches live on TV and via livestream?

Turkish Süper Lig has captivated football fans worldwide with its star-studded line-up in recent years.

Here’s where to watch every top-flight fixture live.

Below, you’ll find all broadcast details at a glance: which channels are showing the matches live on TV and via live stream.

All broadcast details at a glance: Who holds the TV rights?

The Turkish Süper Lig is not shown live on free-to-air TV in Germany, and major streaming services such as DAZN, Sky and SportDigital do not hold the rights either. Those rights are owned exclusively by beIN Sports.

The only way to watch is through Digiturk Euro, the channel’s international streaming service. Digiturk, Turkey’s largest pay-TV platform, is therefore the only legal option for watching the league live in Germany. The package also bundles other Turkish TV channels. To access the Süper Lig, fans need the Digiturk Euro subscription with the sports package, priced at €99.90 for one year.

Süper Lig: all broadcast details at a glance. Who is showing the matches live on TV and via livestream? Here’s the overview.