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Fenerbahce SK v Galatasaray SK - Trendyol Süper LigGetty Images Sport

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Süper Lig: all broadcast details at a glance: Who is showing/broadcasting the matches live on TV and via livestream?

Super Lig

Here you’ll find all the information you need to watch Süper Lig matches on TV or via live stream.

Turkish Süper Lig has captivated football fans worldwide with its star-studded line-up in recent years. 

Here’s where to watch every top-flight fixture live.

Below, you’ll find all broadcast details at a glance: which channels are showing the matches live on TV and via live stream.

All broadcast details at a glance: Who holds the TV rights?

The Turkish Süper Lig is not shown live on free-to-air TV in Germany, and major streaming services such as DAZN, Sky and SportDigital do not hold the rights either. Those rights are owned exclusively by beIN Sports.

The only way to watch is through Digiturk Euro, the channel’s international streaming service. Digiturk, Turkey’s largest pay-TV platform, is therefore the only legal option for watching the league live in Germany. The package also bundles other Turkish TV channels. To access the Süper Lig, fans need the Digiturk Euro subscription with the sports package, priced at €99.90 for one year.

Stream live anywhere in the world with NordVPN. Get NordVPN

Süper Lig: all broadcast details at a glance. Who is showing the matches live on TV and via livestream? Here’s the overview. 

FactQuick facts
OrganiserTurkish Football Federation (TFF)
First edition21 February 1959
Teams18
Matchdays: 3434
Record appearancesUmut Bulut (515)
Top goalscorerHakan Sukür (249 goals).
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