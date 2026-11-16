'Let's stop saying Italian football lacks talent' - Frosinone boss Massimiliano Alvini hits back after collecting the Panchina d'Argento award

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Frosinone head coach Massimiliano Alvini has called for an end to claims that Italian football lacks young talent, insisting "it absolutely does not". The 2025-26 Panchina d'Argento winner has handed chances to young Italians during his side's flying start in Serie A, yet he insists that staying up remains their one and only target for the whole season.

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Alvini collects Panchina d'Argento at Coverciano

Alvini was named the winner of the 2025-26 Panchina d'Argento on Monday, the award for the best coach in Serie B. The prize recognised his work in guiding Frosinone to automatic promotion last season, ending a two-year spell in the second tier. Inter's Cristian Chivu took the main honour, the Panchina d'Oro, as the best coach in Serie A.

Speaking at Coverciano, at an event attended by Football Italia, Alvini said: "It's a nice form of recognition, especially coming from my peers. We've had an unexpected start, but it has to be part of a longer journey, it's only the beginning, we have to keep moving forwards."

Alvini defends young Italian talent

Alvini has earned plenty of praise for his willingness to trust young Italian players in his Frosinone side this season. He has given homegrown prospects a platform in the top flight, and he is convinced that many more are waiting to be uncovered across the country.

"There are lots of them with bright futures," he said. "The key is for these young players to have the desire to improve and work hard day in, day out. That's what they need to do. Let's stop saying that Italian football lacks talent, it absolutely does not."

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Frosinone keep survival as their only target

Frosinone have made a stunning return to Serie A. They sit sixth in the table, above Juventus and just four points off the Champions League places, but Alvini refuses to let anyone get carried away.

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"At this point, thinking about anything other than avoiding relegation would be a mistake. Our primary objective is survival," he said. "Once we achieve that goal, we can start to build a stronger foundation and aim for bigger things, but right now, talking about anything other than staying up is counterproductive."

Frosinone face Milan test at San Siro

Next up for Frosinone after the international break is a tough trip to face Milan at San Siro.

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"We have to play our own game, while not disrespecting our opponents, and try to dictate the play," Alvini said. "We know we'll be facing a strong side with high-quality players, but you always have to strive to deploy your own philosophy on the pitch."