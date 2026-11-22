Share Follow GOAL on Google

Arsenal face a nervous wait over the fitness of David Raya after the goalkeeper was forced off during Saturday’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Newcastle. The Spaniard's departure was marked by a bizarre moment on air, as a prominent Sky Sports commentator was forced to backtrack after accusing the shot-stopper of gamesmanship.

Advertisement

Second-half collision forces Raya off at St James' Park

Trouble struck for the Gunners in the 70th minute at St James' Park, shortly after Malick Thiaw had completed a Newcastle comeback to put the hosts ahead. While claiming a corner, Raya went down following contact with William Osula.

With the challenge appeared minimal, Sky Sports commentator Bill Leslie initially suggested the 31-year-old was attempting to engineer a tactical break. However, medical staff quickly attended to the Spain international on the turf, and his obvious distress forced Kepa Arrizabalaga into action as his replacement.

Noni Madueke later struck a fine equaliser to salvage a point for the visitors, though the injury setback cast a shadow over the result.

Commentary team quickly backtracks on air

Realising the severity of the issue as Raya trudged off the pitch, Leslie swiftly withdrew his earlier insinuation during the live broadcast.

Advertisement Advertisement

"David Raya does indeed look in some discomfort," Leslie said. "Apologies if I did him a disservice there because it really didn’t look like significant contact with Osula."

Related Topics

Premier League Matches Hull City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Fubo

Liverpool vs Manchester United Fubo

Brentford vs Everton Fubo





Co-commentator Chris Sutton echoed that assessment while observing the goalkeeper's reaction to the knock. "Raya is holding his arm. It looks like there’s some sort of sprain," Sutton added. "He is in a lot of pain. It really did look innocuous, didn’t it, the coming together."

Injury concern dampens hard-fought away point

Arsenal's failure to hold onto a commanding advantage brought an end to a five-game winning streak in the league, yet losing their first-choice keeper poses a far greater headache. Raya has established himself as a crucial figure in the North London club's backline, making his sudden withdrawal a major worry for the coaching staff.

Advertisement

Addressing reporters after the final whistle, manager Mikel Arteta did not mask his anxiety over the situation. "Unfortunately, he had to come off, which is not good news. He will have an MRI assessment tomorrow, but at the moment I don't know," Arteta admitted.

Scan results to dictate Arsenal's defensive plans

All eyes now turn to Sunday's medical assessment, which will reveal the exact nature and severity of Raya's arm problem. Until those MRI results return, Arsenal face uncertainty over how long they will be without their starting shot-stopper.

Advertisement

Should the former Brentford man be ruled out for an extended spell, Arrizabalaga stands ready to deputise between the posts after stepping in for the final stages against Newcastle.