Shocking price: what is the rare watch Harry Kane wore at the Ballon d'Or ceremony?

Harry Kane didn't just catch the eye at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony for his footballing achievement. The England captain stole the show with his appearance too, turning up in a rare watch that added further sparkle to the biggest night of his career.





The Bayern Munich striker arrived at the London Palladium theatre on Monday evening alongside his wife Kate Goodland, wearing a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona made of blue sapphire, one of the rarest and most luxurious models from the famous Swiss brand.

French website "Foot Mercato", citing British newspaper "The Sun", value the watch at around one million pounds sterling, equivalent to nearly 1.15 million euros. It boasts an exceptional design, combining a dial made of meteorite stone with a bezel set in blue sapphire, making it one of the most distinctive and attractive pieces among Rolex's luxury editions.

The eye-watering price tag, though, was only a footnote on a night that delivered a historic achievement for Kane. The Bayern Munich striker claimed the Ballon d'Or for the first time in his career, becoming the first English player to win the award since Michael Owen in 2001, according to what was mentioned in the original text.









His haul didn't stop at the most important prize in football. Kane also claimed the Gerd Müller Trophy, awarded to the best striker, fresh recognition of his goalscoring abilities and attacking impact.

Elegance and luxury on one hand, silverware on the other. It was an exceptional night that added a new chapter to his career, turning a striker chasing his place among the greats into the star leading the scene at one of football's most prominent global occasions.







