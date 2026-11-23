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Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 5 Nov 25, 2026 - 15:00 Stamford Bridge

Shakhtar Donetsk face Fenerbahçe in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge in London, where the Ukrainian club are staging their home game.

Shakhtar's season has been mixed so far. Arda Turan's side most recently drew 1-1 with Livyi Bereh in the Ukrainian league, having lost 1-0 away to Sporting CP in the Champions League before that.

Shakhtar sit 21st in the league phase and need points in London.

Fenerbahçe arrive on the back of mixed results. Their 3-2 Champions League win over Liverpool made a statement, but they could only draw 2-2 with Kocaelispor in their most recent Süper Lig match.

Coach Emre Belözoğlu may be able to call on Romelu Lukaku in attack, with the striker included in the projected starting line-up. Mason Greenwood and N'Golo Kanté are expected to make an impact behind him.

Here's how to follow the match live.

Shakhtar Donetsk and Fenerbahçe: This week's talking points

Shakhtar Donetsk have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five matches. They most recently drew 1-1 with Livyi Bereh, after a 0-0 draw with Dynamo Kyiv. A 1-0 defeat away to Sporting CP was their only loss, while their biggest win was a 3-0 cup victory over Dynamo Kyiv. They have scored six goals and conceded two.

Fenerbahçe have won two, drawn one and lost two. They most recently drew 2-2 away to Kocaelispor, having beaten Corum FK 5-0 away and Liverpool 3-2 before that. League defeats to Göztepe (2-1) and Galatasaray (2-1) complete their last five results. They have scored 12 goals and conceded eight.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: Line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: Form

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: Head-to-head record

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: The tables