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Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 5 Nov 25, 2026 - 15:00 Stamford Bridge

Shakhtar Donetsk face Fenerbahçe in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge in London, where the Ukrainian club will host the match.

Shakhtar's season has been mixed so far. Arda Turan's side drew 1-1 with Livyi Bereh in the Ukrainian league last time out, having previously lost 1-0 away to Sporting CP in the Champions League.

Shakhtar sit 21st in the league phase. They need points in London.

Fenerbahçe arrive on the back of contrasting results. They beat Liverpool 3-2 in the Champions League, but could only draw 2-2 with Kocaelispor in their latest Süper Lig match.

Coach Emre Belözoğlu may be able to call on Romelu Lukaku in attack, with the striker named in the predicted starting XI. Mason Greenwood and N'Golo Kanté are expected to provide support behind him.

This week's talking points: What's been happening at Shakhtar Donetsk and Fenerbahçe?

Shakhtar Donetsk have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five matches. They drew 1-1 with Livyi Bereh last time out, after a 0-0 draw with Dynamo Kyiv. They lost 1-0 away to Sporting CP, while their biggest win was a 3-0 cup victory over Dynamo Kyiv. Across those games, they have scored six goals and conceded two.

Fenerbahçe have two wins, one draw and two defeats. They drew 2-2 away to Kocaelispor most recently, after winning 5-0 away to Corum FK and 3-2 against Liverpool. League defeats against Göztepe (2-1) and Galatasaray (2-1) complete their last five matches. They have scored 12 goals and conceded eight.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: Line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: Form

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: Head-to-head record

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: Tables