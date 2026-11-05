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Sevilla FC vs Deportivo Alaves: Kick-off time

LaLiga - Game Week 12 Nov 6, 2026 - 15:00 Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

Sevilla FC host Deportivo Alavés at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville for a LaLiga clash. The two sides arrive in different positions after contrasting runs of form.

Sitting sixth in the table, Sevilla have struggled for consistency. Their recent 3-1 defeat to Getafe dampened the mood after wins over Osasuna and Sporting Hortaleza had briefly raised hopes.

Luis Garcia's side have also looked vulnerable defensively. A 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid and a 3-3 draw with Levante showed how costly lapses in concentration can be.

Alavés travel to Seville in 11th place and without a win in their last five LaLiga games. A 6-1 drubbing by FC Barcelona in their last match dealt Quique Sanchez Flores's side another heavy blow.

Still, Sevilla cannot afford to underestimate Alavés. The Basque side have kept matches close, holding Athletic Bilbao to a goalless draw and Málaga to a 1-1 draw.

To watch the match live, find the broadcast information below.

Talking points of the week: What has been happening at Sevilla FC and Deportivo Alaves?

Sevilla have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive games. Their latest outing ended in a 3-1 LaLiga defeat to Getafe. Before that came a 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid, while a 2-0 win over Osasuna and a cup win against Sporting Hortaleza offered some relief. Across those five games, Sevilla scored nine goals and conceded 12.

Without a win in their last five LaLiga games, Alavés have recorded two draws and three defeats. They lost their most recent match 6-1 to FC Barcelona, following a 1-1 draw with Málaga and a 2-1 defeat to Celta Vigo. Alavés scored four goals and conceded 11 during that period.

Sevilla FC vs Deportivo Alaves: Line-ups

Sevilla FC vs Deportivo Alaves: Form

Sevilla FC vs Deportivo Alaves: Head-to-head record

Sevilla FC vs Deportivo Alaves: The tables