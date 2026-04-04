Saudi journalist: Diaby shows no respect for the club... and should be sacked immediately

Frenchman Moussa Diaby, a winger for Al-Ittihad Jeddah, has come under heavy criticism following his sending-off during the match against Al-Hazm, despite his team’s 1–0 victory in their encounter in Round 27 of the Roshen Professional League.

Diaby was sent off 34 minutes into the match after striking an Al-Hazm player with a powerful blow to the lower abdomen, sparking outrage in the stands as fans booed the French winger as he left the pitch.

Commenting on the sending-off, Saudi pundit Manaf Abu Shukair said on the Saudi programme "Dourina Ghair": "What Diaby did shows a great deal of recklessness and a lack of responsibility; he has no respect for the club or the fans."

He added: “We saw the fans booing as he left the pitch, because he acted recklessly without considering the team’s interests, and I believe the player sees himself as bigger than the club.”

He continued: “Diaby must be punished by Al-Ittihad’s management; he plays recklessly and feels no sense of responsibility, and I believe he will leave in the summer.”

He concluded: “The Al-Ittihad management must consider dismissing the player in some form by the end of the season, given the poor technical and disciplinary state he has reached.”