Sampdoria's likely line-up: Lombardo makes few changes – Soleri is favoured over Brunori, with Ferrari in defence

Sampdoria face a crucial relegation battle in Carrara this evening, the first of the final eight matches that will determine their fate this season. Despite speculation in recent days about possible tactical changes, the team are expected to line up in the same formation as against Venezia, with Lombardo likely to stick with the 3-4-2-1 systemand most of the starting eleven from their last outing. As expected, Pierini and Coda have also been called up, but both seem likely to be limited to limited involvement during the match.





The selections are also influenced by absences, with Henderson still out and Hadzikadunic unavailable – and doubtful for the next match too – whilst Abildgaard remains under observation and is aiming to return against Avellino. In defence, Ferrari is ready to take the Dane’s place, flanked by Viti and with Palma the favourite, even though he is coming off a separate training session on Monday, with Riccio as an alternative. In midfield, the Esposito-Conti pairing is confirmed, with Di Pardo ahead of Depaoli on the right and Cicconi on the opposite flank.

Up front, the battle between Soleri and Brunori remains open, with the former in pole position for a starting spot, partly due to disciplinary issues and the possible rotation of the striker who has featured most frequently in recent weeks. Behind the striker, Cherubini and Begic are expected to feature, the latter fresh from international duty with Slovenia, in an attacking setup that is unlikely to differ from the one seen against Venezia.





Sampdoria's probable line-up (3-4-2-1): Martinelli; Viti, Ferrari, Palma; Di Pardo, Conti, Esposito, Cicconi; Begic, Cherubini; Soleri. Manager: Lombardo.