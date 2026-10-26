'My legacy lives on' - Ronaldo Nazario claims Kylian Mbappe is his heir as Brazil legend assesses Ballon d'Or race

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Brazilian icon Ronaldo Nazario graced the red carpet at the London Palladium Theatre to witness the crowning of the world's best player. The two-time winner offered his expert analysis on a race that many consider the most competitive in recent memory.

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The battle for the golden ball

The 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium served as a gathering for the sport's most iconic figures, with none drawing more attention than the legendary Ronaldo Nazario. The former Real Madrid and Inter striker, who claimed the prestigious individual prize in 1997 and 2002, spoke to the media about the intense competition between the modern game's elite stars.

Hosting the ceremony in London carried profound symbolic weight, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of the prestigious award originally founded by France Football in 1956. Bringing the gala to the English capital served as a poignant tribute to the trophy's rich heritage, returning to the nation of legendary English winger Sir Stanley Matthews, who made history as the inaugural Ballon d'Or winner seven decades ago.

Ronaldo assesses tight Ballon d'Or competition

Ronaldo acknowledged the difficulty in selecting a definitive winner from a shortlist featuring Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, and Bayern Munich marksman Harry Kane. 'I don't know who will win,' he admitted during his appearance on the red carpet, in comments reported by Marca. The Brazilian noted that the lack of predictability adds a new layer of excitement to the annual gala in London.

'I see a lot of talent in the three who are there. The criteria are not very clear, but it is very complicated. They are all very good and two of them are in Spain and it is a reason for honor. We must celebrate it. Having Lamine and Mbappe in Spain... I don't know who will win,' the legendary forward added while weighing up the main contenders.

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Mbappe draws comparisons to O Fenomeno

A major talking point during the event was the stylistic similarity between Ronaldo and France captain Mbappe. The Real Madrid star arrived at the gala fresh from propelling his side to El Clasico victory over Barcelona yesterday with a decisive brace in a 2-1 win. His billing as a primary Ballon d'Or contender is further reinforced after he established himself as the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history this summer.

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'He has many things of mine. Speed, strength, goals, dribbling, finishing. He is a fairly complete player. He scores a lot of goals and has many things of mine. I am happy that my legacy lives on,' Ronaldo stated.

Kane weighs up his chances after 'best season'

Kane, who is pushing strongly for the Ballon d'Or following a historic season with Bayern Munich, admitted to feeling the pressure ahead of the ceremony. Speaking to DAZN, the England captain confessed: 'A little nervous, I am not going to lie. Different from playing a match - it is out of my control. It is a special occasion, trying to take it all in and trying to enjoy it. It will be an incredibly proud moment if I do achieve it.'

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Reflecting on the campaign that placed him among the elite contenders for the award, Kane highlighted his silverware while acknowledging how close he came to even greater glory. 'It was my best season for sure. I won three trophies with Bayern Munich. Close to reaching the final of the Champions League and semi-final of the World Cup,' he added to DAZN, before reflecting on what might have been: 'If I had won those two things it would have been guaranteed for sure.'