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Former Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has leapt to the defence of Cristiano Ronaldo, insisting the legendary forward belongs in the same pantheon as icons like Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona. The veteran attacker recently called time on his illustrious international career following a period of intense scrutiny and internal friction.

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A legendary status beyond debate

Martinez, who led the Portuguese national team before stepping down following their World Cup exit earlier this year, remains steadfast in his belief that Ronaldo's legacy is untouchable. During his tenure, Martinez guided Portugal to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, where they were eliminated by France on penalties, before taking them to the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup, where they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Spain. The 41-year-old Al-Nassr captain officially announced his departure from the international stage on November 5, ending a record-breaking journey that spanned over two decades.

'For me it was a pleasure,' Martinez explained regarding his experience managing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. During a conversation with Amazon Prime after attending a Champions League fixture between Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, the coach reflected on their time together. 'For me and my technical staff, it was a joy to work with him for 37 games. He scored 28 goals [in 37 games under Martinez] and that's probably one of the iconic figures. I don't think we will see a player of that stature [again] in Portugal.'

Defending the statistical reality

In recent weeks, the narrative around Ronaldo has shifted towards his age and his dramatic exit from the national team last month, when he walked out following a dispute with Martinez's successor, Jorge Jesus, over playing time. However, Martinez was quick to dismiss subjective criticisms by pointing towards the objective data the player has produced.

'In the last few days you've had so many subjective opinions about what the player is now, [but] what is not subjective are the stats,' Martinez remarked during his interview. 'The way he has impacted the game. We are talking about a player that maybe [is of the level of] Lionel Messi, [Diego] Maradona, Johan Cruyff, those are the stats that a player like Cristiano [has].'

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The impact on Portuguese football

The numbers backed by Ronaldo are truly staggering, finishing his international career with 146 goals in 234 appearances. These statistics cement him as the most prolific scorer and the most capped player in the history of men's international football.

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'Portugal has a population of 10 million,' Martinez noted. 'When Cristiano Ronaldo arrives to the national team [in 2003], [Portugal in] 23-and-a-half seasons have never missed a major tournament. That's down to what he brought: the professionalism and his numbers - 234 games [for the national team].'

An unmatched mindset and longevity

When asked if any future talent could ever hope to eclipse the records set by the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star, Martinez expressed heavy doubt. He believes the combination of physical durability and mental fortitude displayed by Ronaldo is a once-in-a-century phenomenon. The Portuguese captain led his country to Euro 2016 glory, followed by their maiden UEFA Nations League title in 2019 and a second triumph in 2025. He also made history this summer by becoming the first player to score at six different FIFA World Cups.

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Concluding his thoughts on the player's unique drive, Martinez said: 'I don't think you can [surpass his numbers]. It's something that you learn with Cristiano, his mindset is not winning something or his motivation wasn't to win the Ballon d'Or. His motivation was to be better the next day. His commitment to the game is second to none and I think the longevity is above any opinion.'