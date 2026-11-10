'He has to feel he wants to play for Italy!' – Roberto Mancini opens up on Nicolo Tresoldi chase

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Italy head coach Roberto Mancini has provided an update on his pursuit of young forward Nicolo Tresoldi. Mancini explained the delicate process of recruiting dual-nationality players as the Azzurri prepare for crucial UEFA Nations League fixtures.

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Mancini details Azzurri approach to dual-passport talents

Italy head coach Roberto Mancini has shed light on the national team's strategy regarding players with dual citizenship. As the Azzurri prepare at Coverciano for upcoming Nations League matches against France and Belgium, Mancini noted that scouting international talent is a standard practice across modern football.

The federation has successfully tracked and integrated players who hold strong Italian roots.

Mancini pointed to young defender Matteo Palma as a prime example of the successful recruitment of dual-passport prospects.

The ongoing pursuit of forward Nicolo Tresoldi

One of the primary talking points surrounds young striker Nicolo Tresoldi, with Mancini confirming that both he and technical staff member Claudio Ranieri have held direct talks with the player.

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"I spoke to Tresoldi, Ranieri too," Mancini stated during his press conference.

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"But I believe that he must feel that he wants to play for the national team. His father is Italian; he won the Euros with the U21. I think there's a chance. He knows he can be an important player for the future; we hope he makes the right choice."

Personal desire required to represent the Azzurri shirt

Mancini stressed that while the coaching staff can present a clear sporting project, the ultimate decision rests entirely on the player's personal emotional connection to Italy.

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"There are many players with dual citizenship. Every national team does it. We try to select some players who are Italian and hold dual citizenship," Mancini explained.

"We managed to get Palma who, I believe, can become a very strong defender. We managed him and other players. Then it's up to the boy to choose; he knows he can be important for us."

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Italy look ahead to decisive Nations League tests

With administrative efforts underway to secure emerging talents for the long-term future, Mancini's immediate focus remains on the pitch.

The Azzurri meet France at a sell-out San Siro on Thursday before travelling to face Belgium in Brussels on Sunday.

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Mancini hopes that securing positive results and building renewed fan enthusiasm will make the Azzurri shirt even more attractive to prospective dual-national stars.