Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or from another part of the world where you might encounter geo-blocks? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, mobile phone or tablet).

Choose a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, mobile phone or tablet). Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially broadcast.

United States DAZN United Kingdom DAZN Canada Fubo Ireland DAZN

Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Visit the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.

Visit the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights. Sign in & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster for full access to the match.

RB Leipzig v VfL Wolfsburg: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 11 Nov 22, 2026 - 10:00

RB Leipzig face VfL Wolfsburg in the Google Pixel Women’s Bundesliga. The 11th round of fixtures brings together two sides at opposite ends of the table.

Leipzig's season has disappointed so far. The Saxony side sit tenth and have lost four of their last five competitive matches, including a heavy 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg sit second and have won four of their last five matches. The Lower Saxony side lost 4-1 to Bayern Munich last time out, though, and will be looking to make amends.

Wolfsburg have won all four previous Bundesliga meetings with Leipzig, most recently 3-2 in May 2026.

Find out how to watch the match live below.

RB Leipzig and VfL Wolfsburg: This week's talking points

RB Leipzig have won just one of their last five competitive matches, losing the other four. Their latest defeat was a heavy 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt. Leipzig also lost 5-1 to Bayern Munich. Their only win came away at Freiburg, where the Saxony side prevailed 3-0.

VfL Wolfsburg have won four of their last five matches. They beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 and 1. FC Cologne 3-0 in the Bundesliga, with their only defeat a 4-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the top-of-the-table clash. Wolfsburg also beat TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 8-0 in the Women’s DFB Cup.

RB Leipzig v VfL Wolfsburg: Line-ups

RB Leipzig v VfL Wolfsburg: Form

RB Leipzig v VfL Wolfsburg: Head-to-head record

RB Leipzig v VfL Wolfsburg: League tables