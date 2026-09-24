Poland legend Grzegorz Krychowiak swaps the pitch for the passport as he targets incredible world record

A decorated career under the lights

Krychowiak was once one of the most feared midfielders in European football, serving as the reliable engine room for some of the continent's most prestigious clubs. His journey through the professional game saw him scale the heights of La Liga and Ligue 1, most notably becoming a fundamental pillar of Unai Emery’s legendary Sevilla side. During his time in Andalusia, the Polish powerhouse was instrumental in securing back-to-back Europa League titles, a feat that solidified his reputation as a big-game player. His success in Spain eventually earned him a high-profile move to Paris Saint-Germain, followed by spells in the Premier League with West Bromwich Albion and stints in Russia and the Middle East.

Beyond his domestic success, Krychowiak was a true stalwart for the Polish national team, amassing a century of caps before hanging up his international boots in October of last year. His international career was defined by longevity and resilience, representing his nation at three major tournaments, including the European Championships in 2016 and 2020, as well as the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

From the Parc des Princes to Pakistan

The scale of Krychowiak’s travel mission is nothing short of extraordinary. While most retired athletes might opt for the luxury resorts of Dubai or the Maldives, the Pole has been documenting a far more adventurous itinerary on his social media platforms. He has recently shared glimpses of his travels through regions that rarely see former Champions League stars, including Pakistan, Syria, and Jordan.

According to his own tallies, the former midfielder has already "checked off" an incredible 140 countries on his world map. With the total number of sovereign states generally recognised as 196, the 36-year-old still has 56 nations left to visit to complete his self-imposed life mission. The images he shares are far from the curated perfection of a typical influencer; instead, they capture the raw reality of his travels. Whether he is sitting on a simple plastic chair in the middle of the Syrian desert or squeezed into a brightly painted rickshaw on the bustling streets of Pakistan, Krychowiak seems to be relishing the anonymity and the challenge that comes with off-the-beaten-path exploration.

Chasing turquoise beaches and ancient shrines

The diversity of locations in Krychowiak’s portfolio is a testament to his commitment to seeing the world in its entirety. His followers have been treated to stunning visuals of him standing on cliffs overlooking the pristine, turquoise waters of Socotra in Yemen, a place often described as the most alien-looking spot on Earth.

His recent updates also included a series of striking photographs from Somalia, taken just two weeks ago, where he continues to push the boundaries of where former professional footballers are expected to go. By engaging with local populations and documenting the reality of these often-misunderstood nations, he is carving out a post-football identity that is entirely unique. He encourages his fans to follow his journey closely, often suggesting they "click on his profile to see more photos of the countries he visited," turning his Instagram feed into a living atlas of his progress. It is a project that requires the same discipline and planning he once applied to his tactical duties on the pitch.

The final countdown to global completion

The transition from a high-stakes sporting environment to the unpredictability of global travel can be difficult for many, but Krychowiak appears to have found his true calling. The physical demands of his travel schedule—navigating border crossings, remote landscapes, and diverse climates—mirror the endurance required for a 100-cap international career.

While he may have finished his time with Sevilla and PSG, the "Mister Europa League" era has been replaced by a new chapter of discovery. His journey serves as a reminder that the end of a sporting career is not an ending, but a beginning of a different kind of adventure. With over two-thirds of the world already conquered, Krychowiak is well on his way to achieving a feat that is perhaps even rarer than winning a continental trophy. As he moves from the deserts of the Middle East to the islands of the Indian Ocean, the former Poland star is proving that the world is a much larger place than the green rectangles of the football pitch.