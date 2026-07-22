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On video.. Fessing reveals the secret behind his agreement to coach Al-Ittihad

Al Ittihad
J. Wissing
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia
Germany

The German coach led the Saudi side, succeeding Portugal's Sergio Conceicao.

Germany's Jens Wissing, the new head coach of Al-Ittihad, has revealed why he chose to take charge of the team next season, speaking after his first friendly in the dugout.

Wissing got off to a winning start at the club's training camp in the Spanish city of Marbella, edging South Africa's Orlando Pirates 3-2.

"It was easy to join, because we received a lot of support and help from everyone around the team, so it was very easy for us," Wissing told the Al-Ittihad club channel on YouTube after the match.

He added: "We feel very good about being with this team, it's a very good group, I feel very good positive energy, the past two weeks have gone very well."

"We have already had a lot of very good training sessions, the players are improving greatly, and I already see a big step forward," he continued.

The German turned to the win over Orlando Pirates. "The first match was very good for us, of course not everything is perfect, and it cannot be, but there are already a lot of positives," he said.

"The players are trying to apply things practically, whether it's what we talk about or what we do in training, so I can now say that I am satisfied," he concluded.

Wissing signed a two-season contract running until 2028, replacing the Portuguese coach Sergio Conceicao. The club sacked Conceicao at the end of last season, a campaign that brought no silverware.

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