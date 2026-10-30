‘We are not in Disneyland!’ - Mikel Arteta issues blunt warning to Arsenal sensation Max Dowman after red card appeal fails

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Mikel Arteta has passionately defended his harsh reaction towards Max Dowman after Arsenal's appeal against the teenager's Carabao Cup red card was dismissed. The Gunners boss insists the 16-year-old must learn the brutal realities of senior football or risk living in "Disneyland".

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Arsenal suffer appeal blow

Arsenal's appeal against Dowman's recent red card has been officially dismissed by an independent panel. The 16-year-old was sent off during Tuesday's Carabao Cup penalty shootout defeat to Fleetwood Town after retaliating to a heavy challenge from Harrison Neal.

Consequently, the record-breaking teenager will now serve a three-match suspension. Arteta expressed immediate frustration over the ruling. He admitted the club is deeply disappointed that the decision was not overturned after presenting clear evidence of provocation.

Arteta demands harsh reality

Arteta faced scrutiny for aggressively confronting Dowman as he left the pitch, but the Spaniard passionately defended his tough-love approach. He revealed that he had specifically warned the youngster about potential provocation from their opposition before kick-off.

"I don't know. You can have a lot of reactions," Arteta insisted in a press conference. "If you see the reaction of my father and my mother with me, someday you will say, I don't like the reaction. For me, it was the best reaction ever to be able to be who I am. But you want to always see the best reaction and the beautiful one.

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"We are not in Disneyland. We are in the Premier League at this level and we look after him so much that you cannot imagine. But at the same time, we're going to demand him like anybody else because he needs to earn the right to play. Otherwise, the rest of the boys, what are they going to tell me? You need to be fair. Let's go."

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Context behind the card

Dowman’s dismissal against Fleetwood marked his second red card this month, following a recent sending-off while representing England Under-19s. Despite his tender age, the teenager has already made 18 senior appearances and holds Guinness World Records as the youngest Premier League winner, goalscorer, and Champions League player. Arteta felt the panel should have considered these underlying factors, alongside the severity of the initial foul.

"I think you have to read the context of the player, the age, and what happened previously," Arteta explained. "Especially with the reckless tackles that he received, and then his reaction is minimal in relation to the action. Disappointed that it's not been overturned after looking at the action back."

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Liverpool trip awaits Gunners

With the Carabao Cup journey abruptly ended and the appeal officially dismissed, Arsenal must swiftly refocus their attention on domestic duties. Dowman will begin his three-game suspension immediately, forcing him to watch from the sidelines. The Arsenal squad will travel to Anfield this weekend for a massive Premier League clash against Liverpool.