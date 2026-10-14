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ManUnitedGetty
Alice Kopp
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Manchester United: all the broadcast information at a glance – who shows the Red Devils’ matches live on TV and via live stream?

Manchester United

Where are Manchester United’s Premier League and domestic cup matches shown live? Find out here!

Old Trafford under the floodlights can make even an ordinary Manchester United league match feel like a major event. Everyone has an opinion. But if you want to follow United all season, you need to know who shows what. The answer depends on the competition.

Where to watch Manchester United live on TV and online

Luke Shaw of Manchester United Getty Images

Manchester United in the Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield: TV and live stream details

In Germany, Sky show every Premier League match live, either individually or as part of a multi-match broadcast, depending on how packed the round of fixtures is. That includes every Manchester United game. If you can't watch on TV, you can stream the matches through Sky Go or WOW.

logo Sign up now: Premier League, DFB Cup and much more from 24,99 euros/month

Since 2025/26, Sky have also included the Carabao Cup in their expanded England package. You can watch Manchester United's League Cup matches there too, without switching providers.

For the FA Cup and FA Community Shield in Germany, DAZN hold the exclusive rights. They stream Manchester United's matches live whenever the club play in either competition.

Next matches
LEE

LEE

Premier League

Oct 18, 2026

MUN

MUN

logo Find the right DAZN subscription: FA Cup, Community Shield & more live

Matheus Cunha of Manchester United Getty Images

Manchester United: Live text commentary from SPOX

SPOX also cover selected United matches with live text commentary. We'll list the live text feeds here shortly before kick-off.

Manchester United: Club profile

Founded1878
English league titles20
FA Cup wins13
Champions League titles3
Record appearance holderRyan Giggs (963 competitive appearances)

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