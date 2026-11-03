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ManUnitedGetty
Alice Kopp
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Manchester United, all the broadcast information at a glance: who is showing or streaming the Red Devils’ matches live on TV and via live stream?

Manchester United

Where are Manchester United’s Premier League and domestic cup matches shown live? Find out here!

Manchester United can make even an ordinary league match feel like a major event. Under the Old Trafford floodlights, everyone has something to say. Following the whole season, though, means navigating a maze of broadcasting rights. Where to watch depends on the competition.

Manchester United on TV and live stream: Where to watch the Red Devils

Manchester United vs Roma
Fubo

Watch live on

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DAZN

Luke Shaw of Manchester United Getty Images

Where to watch Manchester United in the Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield

In Germany, Sky show every Premier League match live, either individually or as part of a simultaneous broadcast, depending on how busy the matchday is. That includes every Manchester United game. Can't watch on TV? Stream it via Sky Go or WOW.

logo Sign up now: Premier League, DFB Cup and much more from 24.99 euros/month

Since 2025/26, Sky have also carried the Carabao Cup as part of their England package. That means Manchester United's League Cup games are live there too, with no need to switch providers.

For the FA Cup and FA Community Shield, DAZN hold the exclusive rights in Germany. They'll stream Manchester United's matches in both competitions live.

Next matches
MUN

MUN

Champions League

Nov 03, 2026

ROM

ROM

logo Find the right DAZN subscription: FA Cup, Community Shield & more live

Matheus Cunha of Manchester United Getty Images

Manchester United live text commentary on SPOX

SPOX also provide live text commentary for selected United matches. We'll list our live feeds here shortly before kick-off.

Manchester United club profile

Founded1878
English league titles20
FA Cup wins13
Champions League titles3
Record appearance holderRyan Giggs (963 competitive appearances)

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