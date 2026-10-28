Liverpool player ratings vs Chelsea: Joe Gomez the unlikely shoot-out hero as Reds edge into Carabao Cup quarter-finals

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Joe Gomez was the unlikely hero as Liverpool edged past Xabi Alonso's Chelsea 6-5 on penalties to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals following a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

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Andoni Iraola made seven changes, and his side created little in a flat first half until it burst into life with two penalties in the space of three minutes. Ryan Gravenberch dived in needlessly on Moises Caicedo, and Morgan Rogers sent Giorgi Mamardashvili the wrong way in the 40th minute. Liverpool hit back almost instantly when Wesley Fofana handled a Kostas Tsimikas corner, and Cody Gakpo drilled the spot-kick into the bottom corner.

The second half was far livelier. Mike Penders denied Ronald Araujo and Bradley Barcola, Mamardashvili kept out Marco Palestra, and Florian Wirtz should have won it when Levi Colwill blocked his effort from 10 yards in the 80th minute.

The shoot-out swung back and forth. Valentin Barco struck the post and Tsimikas blazed over with the chance to win it, before Penders saved from Gravenberch and Mamardashvili answered by denying Emanuel Emegha. Gomez, yet to score for Liverpool in normal time, then rifled into the top corner, and Fofana sent Chelsea's next kick into the Kop.

Below, GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...

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Goalkeeper & Defence

Giorgi Mamardashvili - 8/10 Had no chance with Rogers' penalty, but made a sharp save from the Chelsea winger early in the second half and produced a big stop to deny Palestra in the 78th minute. Saved Emegha's spot-kick to keep Liverpool alive in sudden death.

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Joe Gomez - 8/10 Whipped in a superb cross for Araujo's header, blocked a Rogers shot on the break and took the armband after Van Dijk's exit. Then a defender yet to score for Liverpool in normal time showed real nerve to rifle the winning penalty into the top corner.

Ronald Araujo - 7/10 Kept Danny Welbeck quiet and did nothing wrong when Rogers went down appealing for a penalty. Should have scored, though, when his powerful header from eight yards was beaten away by Penders.

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Virgil van Dijk - 7/10 Read the game well early on, cutting out passes from Jordan Henderson and Caicedo and tackling Welbeck. Was caught out once when a ball skidded past him to send Rogers through, before being withdrawn after 72 minutes with his workload being managed.

Kostas Tsimikas - 6/10 His corner led to the Fofana handball and the equaliser, and his cross from the byline set up Barcola's shot that Penders tipped away. Blazed over the bar when he had the chance to win the shoot-out.

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Midfield

Ryan Gravenberch - 5/10 A night to forget. Slid in on Caicedo with the Chelsea midfielder heading away from goal to concede a needless penalty, and later saw his weak shoot-out effort down the middle saved by Penders.

James McConnell - 6/10 Linked up with Rio Ngumoha early on but gave the ball away cheaply at times. Was booked in the 21st minute for a deliberate handball to stop a Chelsea break, and made way for Wirtz just before the hour mark.

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Trey Nyoni - 7/10 Comfortable on the ball and not overawed by an experienced Chelsea midfield. His deflected effort, Liverpool's first shot of the night, won the corner that led to the equaliser. Replaced by Alexis Mac Allister in the 82nd minute.

Attack

Cody Gakpo - 8/10 Drilled his 43rd-minute penalty into the bottom corner, then curled a 22-yard effort that forced Penders into a save moments later. Headed back across goal for Wirtz's big chance, even if his link-up play was patchy, and scored again in the shoot-out.

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Lewis Koumas - 6/10 Full of energy and pressing from the first whistle, but was booked in the 11th minute for a late challenge on Maxence Lacroix and struggled to find the end product before being replaced in the 59th minute.

Rio Ngumoha - 7/10 Liverpool's brightest spark against his former club. Repeatedly skinned Pedro Neto and Josh Acheampong down the left, and drew bookings from both Acheampong and Romeo Lavia before making way for Alexander Isak.

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Substitutes & Manager

Florian Wirtz (59' for McConnell) - 6/10 Brought energy, chasing down a lost cause to win a corner late on, but should have scored when Colwill blocked his effort from 10 yards. Converted his penalty in the shoot-out.

Bradley Barcola (59' for Koumas) - 7/10 Gave Liverpool fresh impetus on the right. Forced a sharp save from Penders with a fizzing low drive and curled a superb penalty into the top corner in sudden death.

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Jeremy Jacquet (72' for Van Dijk) - 6/10 Held his own alongside Araujo, though he clattered into Emegha and Lavia to concede a late free-kick.

Alexis Mac Allister (82' for Nyoni) - 6/10 Brought on with the shoot-out in mind, and set the tone by smashing Liverpool's first penalty into the roof of the net.

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Alexander Isak (82' for Ngumoha) - 6/10 Had little time to influence normal play, but converted Liverpool's second penalty high into the net.

Andoni Iraola - 7/10 His rotated side struggled to create for long spells, but bringing on Wirtz and Barcola on the hour made Liverpool more dangerous, and his late changes paid off in the shoot-out.



