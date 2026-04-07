Liverpool deal stands in the way of Moroccan star’s move to Dortmund

A number of up-and-coming Moroccan football talents in Europe continue to attract the attention of major clubs, thanks to their outstanding performances despite their young age.

Centre-back Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, star of French club Stade Rennais, has joined the ranks of these promising talents who have become the focus of attention for Europe’s top clubs.

Born in 2006 (aged 19), he is considered one of the standout discoveries in the French league this season.

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According to German network Sky Sports, Borussia Dortmund have shown serious interest in signing him during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The network reports that Dortmund are preparing to enter formal negotiations with Stade Rennais to sign the young defender, who has made 14 appearances and scored two goals in the French league this season despite his young age.

It noted that Ayet Boudlal tops the German club’s list to bolster their defence next season, though the deal may face a potential hurdle, as it is rumoured that Rennes’ management may refuse to let a second defender leave following the confirmation of Jérémy Jaquet’s move to Liverpool, unless the financial offer meets their terms.