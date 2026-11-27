How to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 18 Nov 28, 2026 - 10:00 The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion host Bristol City at The Hawthorns in a Championship fixture that finds the two clubs in very different places in the table.

James Morrison's side arrive in good form. They beat Bolton Wanderers 3-1 on the road in midweek and have not lost in their last five league games.

The Baggies sit fifth, and their run includes a 3-0 home win over Millwall and a 3-1 victory at West Ham United. They also drew 2-2 with Swansea City, so they have shown they can score freely.

Bristol City come to the Midlands in a much tougher spell. Michael Skubala's team drew 1-1 with Wrexham on Tuesday, after losing 2-0 at Middlesbrough.

That followed a 5-0 defeat at Norwich City, and the Robins have conceded 12 goals across their last five matches. They are 16th in the table, and defensive solidity is the obvious priority.

Bristol City do have some encouragement from recent meetings, having won at The Hawthorns last December. Here is how to follow the game.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

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