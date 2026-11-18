How to watch Vitoria vs Red Bull Bragantino with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 35 Nov 19, 2026 - 17:30

Vitoria host Red Bull Bragantino in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at different ends of the table. Cleber dos Santos' side are fighting to pull clear of the danger zone, while Vagner Mancini's visitors arrive with momentum and ambitions of climbing into the top half.

Vitoria have endured a difficult run of results and sit 15th in the Serie A standings. Three defeats in their last five matches have left them looking over their shoulders, and another loss here would deepen the pressure on dos Santos and his squad.

Red Bull Bragantino arrive in contrasting form. Mancini's side have won two of their last three league outings and come into this match with confidence, particularly after back-to-back victories against Santos FC and Chapecoense AF.

The head-to-head record adds an interesting dimension. Bragantino have dominated recent meetings, winning three of the last five encounters, though Vitoria have claimed victories at home in this fixture before.

For Vitoria, home advantage and necessity could prove decisive. A crowd behind them at their own ground has helped them grind out results in the past, and they will need that support now more than ever.

For everything you need to know about where to watch this Serie A match, including kick-off time and team news, read on below.

Team news & squads