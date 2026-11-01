How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders FC with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Major League Soccer - Game Week 33 Nov 1, 2026 - 15:30 BC Place

Vancouver Whitecaps host Seattle Sounders FC at BC Place in a Western Conference clash that carries genuine stakes for both sides as the MLS regular season moves into its final stretch.

Jesper Soerensen's Whitecaps sit at the top of the Western Conference, but they cannot afford complacency. A win here would reinforce their grip on first place ahead of the playoff run.

Seattle arrive in Vancouver in difficult shape. Brian Schmetzer's side are ninth in the West, and their recent results have done little to ease the pressure on a squad that needs points to stay in playoff contention.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs adds an extra layer of intrigue. Their meetings across MLS and continental competition this year have already produced some notable results, and neither side will take the other lightly.

For Soerensen, three points on home soil would send a statement. For Schmetzer, a result at BC Place would breathe new life into Seattle's push for a postseason spot.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live.

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