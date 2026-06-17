World Cup - Grp. K Mexico City Stadium

Today's game between Uzbekistan and Colombia will kick-off at Jun 17, 2026, 10:00 p.m..

Canadian viewers can watch Uzbekistan vs Colombia live on TSN1 or stream the match via TSN+. French-language coverage is available on RDS and through the RDS Apps.

Uzbekistan face Colombia in Group K of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. This is a first-ever competitive meeting between the two nations, and it carries serious weight for both sides from the opening whistle.

For Uzbekistan, this is the moment their football story reaches its peak. The White Wolves became the first Central Asian nation to qualify for a World Cup, and Fabio Cannavaro's squad now gets its chance to prove that achievement was no accident. They arrive having won two and lost two of their last five friendlies, a mixed but not alarming preparation for a team built around defensive discipline.

Colombia enter as the stronger side on paper and the group's early leaders. Néstor Lorenzo has assembled a squad with genuine attacking quality, and the creative axis of James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz gives Los Cafeteros the tools to break down even the most organised defensive blocks. Their recent form backs that up, with three wins from their last five matches, including victories over Jordan and Costa Rica in June.

The tactical contrast is stark. Cannavaro will look to compress space and frustrate, relying on Abdukodir Khusanov and Rustam Ashurmatov to hold firm at the back. Lorenzo, meanwhile, will want to move the ball quickly and get Díaz in behind at every opportunity.

Abbosbek Fayzullaev offers Uzbekistan their most direct route to goal, and Eldor Shomurodov will be the physical focal point up front. Colombia have the firepower to punish any defensive lapse, but Uzbekistan's compact shape could make this a tighter contest than the Group K standings suggest.

For all the TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time details you need, read on below.

How to watch Uzbekistan vs Colombia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Fabio Cannavaro names a strong projected XI for Uzbekistan, with Utkir Yusupov in goal behind a back four of Rustamjon Ashurmatov, Abdulla Abdullaev, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Farrukh Sayfiev. Otabek Shukurov and Sherzod Nasrulloev are set to anchor the midfield, with Oston Urunov, Abbosbek Fayzullayev, and Akmal Mozgovoy operating in support of striker Eldor Shomurodov. Jaloliddin Masharipov is listed as injured and will not feature.

Néstor Lorenzo has no reported injuries or suspensions to contend with. Camilo Vargas starts in goal, protected by a back four of Davinson Sanchez, Daniel Munoz, Johan Mojica, and Jhon Lucumi. Richard Rios and Jefferson Lerma form the midfield base, with Luis Diaz, James Rodriguez, and Jhon Arias supporting striker Luis Suarez.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 10 J. Masharipov Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Uzbekistan head into this fixture with two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands, and they also lost 2-0 to Canada earlier in June. On the positive side, they beat Gabon 3-1 and claimed a win over Venezuela, while drawing 2-2 with China in January. Across those five games, the White Wolves scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Colombia arrive in noticeably stronger shape, winning three of their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over Jordan, following a 3-1 win against Costa Rica at the start of June. A 3-0 defeat of Australia last November also stands out from the run. Their two defeats came against France, who beat them 3-1, and Croatia, who edged them 2-1, both in March. Colombia scored nine goals and conceded six across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





Uzbekistan and Colombia have no recorded head-to-head history. Their Group K meeting at the Estadio Azteca on June 17, 2026 will be the first competitive fixture between the two nations.

Standings

In Group K, Colombia currently sit in first place, while Uzbekistan are fourth ahead of their opening match.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Uzbekistan vs Colombia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: