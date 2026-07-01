World Cup - Final Stage San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Today's game between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina will kick-off at Jul 1, 2026, 8:00 p.m..

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina is available to watch live on TV and via live stream. The TV channel and live stream options for Canadian viewers are listed below.

The United States take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the World Cup 2026 Round of 32 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It is the USMNT's first knockout game on home soil, and the stakes could not be higher for American soccer.

Mauricio Pochettino's side finished top of Group D with six points, beating Paraguay 4-1 and Australia 2-0 before a 3-2 defeat to Turkey in a dead-rubber finale. The group stage showed this team can score goals; it also showed they can be hurt defensively when the intensity drops.

Bosnian coach Sergej Barbarez brings a side that earned its place in the knockouts the hard way. After drawing 1-1 with Canada and losing 4-1 to Switzerland, the Dragons rallied to beat Qatar 3-1 and sneak through as one of the best third-placed teams. They are not here to make up the numbers.

Edin Dzeko leads the line for Bosnia at 40 years old, a veteran presence who can still cause problems for any central defence. Behind him, Benjamin Tahirovic and Ivan Basic give the midfield physicality and purpose, while Ermedin Demirovic offers a direct threat in behind.

For the hosts, Christian Pulisic remains the focal point of everything going forward. Folarin Balogun has netted twice in the tournament and carries genuine threat, while young right-back Alex Freeman has already written himself into World Cup folklore with a header against Australia that sent Lumen Field into delirium.

Pochettino has spoken publicly about keeping his squad relaxed and focused this week, leaning on the confidence built during the group stage rather than the weight of expectation. The message from captain Tim Ream has been simple: treat it like any other game.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, including TV channel, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Mauricio Pochettino's projected XI for the United States has Matt Freese in goal, with a back four of Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson. Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Malik Tillman are expected to operate in midfield, with Sergino Dest, Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun forming the attacking unit. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the home side.

Sergej Barbarez is expected to set Bosnia and Herzegovina up with Nikola Vasilj between the posts. Amar Dedic, Tarik Muharemovic, Nikola Katic and Sead Kolasinac make up the projected back four, with Ivan Basic, Benjamin Tahirovic, Esmir Bajraktarevic and Kerim Alajbegovic in midfield. Edin Dzeko and Ermedin Demirovic lead the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been declared for the away side. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 15 C. Roldan

22 M. McKenzie Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

USA head into this match with three wins and two defeats from their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 loss to Turkey in the group stage, snapping an unbeaten run in the tournament. Before that, they beat Australia 2-0 and Paraguay 4-1 in their opening two World Cup fixtures. Pre-tournament results included a 1-2 friendly defeat to Germany and a 3-2 win over Senegal. Across those five matches, the USMNT scored 12 goals and conceded nine.

Bosnia and Herzegovina's last five results produced one win, three draws and one defeat. Their standout performance was a 3-1 victory over Qatar on June 24, while a 4-1 loss to Switzerland was their heaviest recent setback. They drew 1-1 with Canada and Panama respectively, and played out a goalless stalemate with North Macedonia. Across five matches, the Dragons scored six goals and conceded seven.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on December 19, 2021, when USA beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 in a friendly. Before that, the teams drew 0-0 in a January 2018 friendly. The only other recorded fixture in this dataset took place on August 14, 2013, when Bosnia and Herzegovina hosted USA and lost 4-3. Across all three matches, USA have won twice and drawn once, scoring five goals to Bosnia and Herzegovina's three.

Standings

USA finished first in Group D, while Bosnia and Herzegovina qualified from Group B in third place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: