Europa League - Game Week 2 Oct 15, 2026 - 12:45 Stade Joseph Marien

Today's game between Union St.Gilloise and Real Sociedad will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

This Europa League fixture between Union St-Gilloise and Real Sociedad is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo and DAZN. Fubo offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers, giving access to the match and other upcoming fixtures across the weekend.

Union St-Gilloise host Real Sociedad at Stade Joseph Marien in Brussels in a Europa League group stage fixture. David Hubert's side bring strong domestic momentum into this continental contest, while Pellegrino Matarazzo's Real Sociedad arrive with a mixed recent record across competitions.

Union Saint-Gilloise have been one of the more compelling stories in Belgian football, a club with deep roots that has rebuilt itself into a consistent European presence. Their form heading into this match reflects a team playing with genuine confidence at home.

Real Sociedad have found the Europa League a tough environment so far this campaign. A home defeat to Bournemouth earlier in the season underlined the margins at this level, and they will need a sharper performance to take anything from Brussels.

In the Europa League standings, the gap between these two sides is stark. Union sit well inside the qualification places, while Real Sociedad find themselves deep in the bottom half of the table and in need of a result to keep their campaign alive.

For viewers in the United States, TV channel and live stream options for this Europa League fixture are listed below.

How to watch Union St.Gilloise vs Real Sociedad with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Union St-Gilloise are managed by David Hubert for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are available at this stage, and a probable lineup has not yet been released. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Real Sociedad head into the match under Pellegrino Matarazzo. As with the home side, no injury or suspension information is currently confirmed, and squad details will be updated as they become available.

Form

Union St-Gilloise arrive in strong form, having won four of their last five matches across all competitions with one draw. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against OH Leuven in the First Division A, halting a run of three successive wins. Those victories included a 5-0 home win over Lommel and a 3-0 away result against Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League. Across those five matches, Union scored eleven goals and conceded four.

Real Sociedad have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win at Deportivo de A Coruna in LaLiga, which followed an earlier 2-3 away win at Valencia. Set against those positives, they lost 1-2 to Bournemouth in the Europa League and were beaten 3-0 by Atletico Madrid. Real Sociedad scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Union St-Gilloise and Real Sociedad is available in the current dataset. This fixture may represent a rare or first meeting between the two clubs at this level.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Union St-Gilloise sit fifth, placing them firmly among the sides on course for the knockout rounds. Real Sociedad are positioned 22nd, which puts them in the section of the table where elimination is a real threat, making this a fixture that carries significant weight for the Spanish side.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Union St.Gilloise vs Real Sociedad today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: