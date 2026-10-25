Serie A - Game Week 8 Oct 25, 2026 - 15:45 Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli

Today's game between Udinese and AC Milan will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 3:45 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Udinese vs AC Milan are listed below.

Udinese host AC Milan at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine in the eighth round of Serie A, with both clubs arriving in desperate need of a positive result for very different reasons.

Udinese have endured a wretched run in the league, losing their last four Serie A matches. Their most recent home game, a 3-0 defeat to Lecce, was their worst performance of the season and drew open protests from their own supporters. Coach Kosta Runjaic has kept his job despite the pressure mounting around him.

Milan arrive with their own problems. A 3-0 Europa League loss to Bournemouth earlier in the week left a sour taste, and the fallout has been significant. Captain Mike Maignan was sent off in that defeat and has since publicly apologised for his red card, while the club issued a statement defending him against racist abuse directed at him on social media.

Compounding Ruben Amorim's difficulties, Milan have been hit by a wave of injuries in the build-up to this fixture. Adrien Rabiot, Diego Moreira, and Mario Gila all picked up knocks in training, joining Samuel Chukwueze and others already sidelined. The squad is stretched thin.

There is, at least, one piece of good news for Milan. Goncalo Ramos has recovered from his injury and returned to group training, putting himself in contention to lead the attack at the Bluenergy Stadium.

Milan owner Gerry Cardinale has travelled to Udine and plans to remain in Italy for eight days through to the derby against Inter, a signal that he is closely monitoring the situation around Amorim and the squad.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Udinese vs AC Milan live.

How to watch Udinese vs AC Milan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

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Team news & squads

Udinese are without David Alaba, who has been sidelined since suffering an injury on his Serie A debut against Lecce, along with Idrissa Gueye and Vakoun Issouf Bayo. Runjaic is expected to field a back three of Solet, Bertola, and Kamara, with Chakvetadze and Ekkelenkamp supporting striker Keinan Davis.

Milan's injury list grew sharply in the 24 hours before this game. Rabiot, Moreira, and Gila are all ruled out, joining the longer-term absentees Saelemaekers, Gabbia, and Chukwueze. Amorim's projected XI sees Ramos lead the attack following his return to fitness, with Pulisic expected to operate behind him. De Winter and Pavlovic are likely to partner Maignan's back line, with Tomori pushing for a rare start in Serie A this season.

Form

Udinese arrive in the worst form of any team in the division, having lost four of their last five competitive matches. Their sole point in that run came in a friendly draw with Pogon Szczecin. They have conceded ten goals across their four league defeats, including a 5-3 loss to Inter and a 3-0 home reverse against Lecce, and have failed to keep a single clean sheet. The pressure on Runjaic is considerable.

Milan's recent record is more mixed. They have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Back-to-back wins over Salzburg and Atalanta showed what this squad is capable of, but the 3-0 collapse at Bournemouth in the Europa League has reset the mood sharply. Across those five games, Milan have scored ten goals and conceded eight, a return that reflects both their attacking threat and defensive fragility.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 0-3 win for Milan when they hosted Udinese in April 2026. Milan have dominated this series in recent years, winning three of the last five encounters, with Udinese failing to score in three of those matches. The one occasion Udinese took points from Milan in this run came in a 2-3 home defeat in January 2024, when they led before being overturned late on.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Udinese sit 16th while Milan are fifth, reflecting the contrasting trajectories of two clubs at very different points in their seasons.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Udinese vs AC Milan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: