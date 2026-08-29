Premier League - Game Week 2 Aug 29, 2026 - 12:30 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Today's game between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 12:30 p.m..

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Tottenham Hotspur host Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, August 29, in a Matchday 2 Premier League fixture that puts two clubs with contrasting starts to the season on a collision course in North London.

Roberto De Zerbi's side arrive into this game under pressure after a 3-0 Premier League defeat to Brentford last weekend, though a 5-1 Carabao Cup win over Charlton Athletic on Tuesday offered some relief. New arrival Savio came off the bench to score on his debut, and De Zerbi wasted no time in setting expectations, publicly challenging the Brazilian winger to reach double figures this season.

Spurs have also confirmed the loan signing of Omar Marmoush from Manchester City, with a £60 million obligation to make the deal permanent. The summer business has been substantial, and De Zerbi has hinted that one more addition could follow before the transfer window closes.

Newcastle travel south under Matthias Jaissle, who is still finding his footing in the Premier League job. The Magpies drew 2-2 at Liverpool on the opening weekend, a result that showed resilience, and Jaissle picked up his first competitive win on Tuesday as Newcastle came from behind to beat West Bromwich Albion 3-2 in the Carabao Cup, with Harvey Barnes scoring twice from the bench.

Jaissle does face questions over his squad depth, with four players currently sidelined through injury and reports suggesting club-record signing Nick Woltemade could leave before the window shuts. Newcastle head into this game 11th in the Premier League table, while Spurs sit 18th and need a result at home.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle live.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Roberto De Zerbi has a significant number of absentees to manage heading into this fixture. Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons, Mohammed Kudus, Pape Sarr, and Dejan Kulusevski are all listed as injured, with no suspensions in the squad. De Zerbi's projected XI reads: Kinsky; Van Hecke, Senesi, Porro, Robertson; Tel, Fernandes, Moore, Gallagher, Tonali; Richarlison.

Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle is without Valentino Livramento, Joelinton, William Osula, and Daniel Burn through injury, with no suspensions reported. Jaissle's projected XI is: Hornicek; Thiaw, Hall, Botman, Dedic; Barnes, Miley, Ramsey, Elanga, Steur; Wissa. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Tottenham's last five matches return a record of two wins, two draws, and one loss. Their most recent outing was the 5-1 Carabao Cup victory over Charlton Athletic, though that followed a 3-0 Premier League defeat to Brentford. Pre-season produced a 2-2 draw and a 3-0 win against Hoffenheim across two friendlies, plus a 1-1 draw with Getafe. Spurs scored 12 goals across those five matches and conceded five.

Newcastle's last five matches produce a record of one win, one draw, and three losses. The Magpies beat West Brom 3-2 in the Carabao Cup most recently, having drawn 2-2 with Liverpool on the opening Premier League weekend. Their pre-season run included a 1-1 draw with Strasbourg, a 1-2 loss to Bayer Leverkusen, and a 3-1 defeat to Everton. Newcastle scored nine goals across those five games and conceded eight.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Premier League on February 10, 2026, when Newcastle won 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 at St James' Park in December 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Newcastle have won three and drawn two, with Tottenham yet to record a victory in that run.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Tottenham Hotspur currently sit 18th, while Newcastle United are 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: