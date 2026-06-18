World Cup - Grp. B Los Angeles Stadium

Today's game between Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina will kick-off at Jun 18, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina is available to watch live on TV and via live stream. The TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina meet in a Group B showdown at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California, on June 18, 2026, with both nations desperate to move off one point after identical 1-1 draws on the opening matchday of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Murat Yakin's Switzerland were the dominant force in their opener against Qatar in Santa Clara, racking up 26 attempts and 10 shots on target. Despite Breel Embolo converting a penalty in the 17th minute, the Swiss were punished for their wastefulness when Miro Muheim conceded a 93rd-minute own goal, handing Qatar a draw they barely deserved.

Bosnia and Herzegovina showed a different kind of character in Toronto. Sergej Barbarez's side frustrated co-hosts Canada with a stubborn defensive display, with Jovo Lukic heading them in front before Canada levelled late through Cyle Larin. The Zmajevi came away with a point and a blueprint that could trouble Switzerland.

With all four teams level on one point and identical goal differences after the first round, this second matchday fixture is the pivot point of Group B. A win for either side puts them on the brink of the knockout rounds; another draw leaves everything to be decided on the final matchday.

Switzerland carry the weight of expectation. Granit Xhaka anchors a midfield built for control, and the Swiss have the technical quality to break down Bosnia's low block if they can find the clinical edge that deserted them against Qatar. The question is whether they can convert chances before Bosnia punish them on the counter.

Barbarez will not change his approach drastically. Bosnia's defensive organisation is their greatest asset, and the pace of Amar Dedic in transition gives them a genuine threat on the break. If Edin Dzeko, who missed the Canada game with a shoulder injury, is passed fit, it adds another dimension to their attack.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Switzerland manager Murat Yakin names a projected XI of Gregor Kobel; Denis Zakaria, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Michel Aebischer; Dan Ndoye, Breel Embolo, and Ruben Vargas. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the Swiss squad ahead of this fixture.

Bosnia and Herzegovina head coach Sergej Barbarez is set to line up with Nikola Vasilj in goal, a back four of Sead Kolasinac, Nikola Katic, Amar Dedic, and Tarik Muharemovic, a midfield of Benjamin Tahirovic, Ivan Basic, and Amar Memic, with Esmir Bajraktarevic, Jovo Lukic, and Ermedin Demirovic ahead of them. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the away side, though further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Switzerland head into this match with a record of one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Qatar on June 13 in their World Cup opener, while their standout result in the run was a 4-1 victory over Jordan on May 31. They did suffer a 4-3 defeat to Germany in March, which exposed vulnerability at the back. Across the five matches, Switzerland scored seven goals and conceded seven.

Bosnia and Herzegovina have gone four of their last five matches without a win, recording two wins, three draws, and no defeats in that sequence — though both wins came on aggregate in World Cup qualifying against Italy and Wales, each finishing 1-1 on the night. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Canada in their World Cup opener on June 12. Bosnia scored four goals and conceded four across the five fixtures, with no clean sheets in the run.





Head-to-Head Record

SUI Last match BIH 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Switzerland 0 - 2 Bosnia and Herzegovina 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The head-to-head record between these two nations is limited to a single recorded meeting. Switzerland hosted Bosnia and Herzegovina in a friendly in March 2016, with Bosnia winning 2-0 in Lucerne. That result makes the June 18 fixture at Los Angeles Stadium only the second meeting between the sides in available data.

Standings

In Group B of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Switzerland currently sit first and Bosnia and Herzegovina are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: