Premier League - Game Week 8 Oct 25, 2026 - 12:30 Stadium of Light

Today's game between Sunderland and Leeds United will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 12:30 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Sunderland vs Leeds United are listed below.

Sunderland host Leeds United at the Stadium of Light in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at opposite ends of the table.

The Black Cats sit bottom of the Premier League, and Regis Le Bris's side are desperate for points after a difficult run of domestic results. Three defeats in their last four league matches have piled pressure on the squad, and home form is becoming a matter of urgency.

Leeds arrive in eighth place and in far more comfortable territory, though their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw at Manchester United — a result that underlined the inconsistency that has followed Daniel Farke's side through this campaign. Questions about a lack of bravery in the dressing room have surfaced publicly, adding an edge to their preparations.

For Sunderland, a midweek Europa League draw against Lech Poznan offered some respite, but the Premier League remains the priority. Conceding nine goals across their last five matches in all competitions points to defensive vulnerabilities that Leeds will look to target.

Leeds, meanwhile, carry their own momentum concerns. A 2-1 loss to Arsenal and a goalless draw at Crystal Palace have tempered expectations, even if a 4-1 win at Newcastle earlier in the season showed what this squad is capable of.

This is a fixture with clear implications. Sunderland need a win to lift themselves off the foot of the table, while Leeds will want to close the gap on the top half. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch.

How to watch Sunderland vs Leeds United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Regis Le Bris has a number of absentees to contend with as Sunderland prepare for this fixture. Romaine Mundle, Daniel Ballard, Thomas Meunier, and Wilson Isidor are all listed as injured, while Kevin Danso serves a suspension. Le Bris's projected XI is expected to line up as: Robin Roefs; Trai Hume, Reinildo, Nordi Mukiele, Luke O'Nien; Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki; Enzo Le Fee, Granit Xhaka, Nilson Angulo; Brian Brobbey.

Daniel Farke has a cleaner bill of health, with Mateo Joseph the only player listed as injured for Leeds. No suspensions are recorded in the travelling squad. Farke's projected XI is expected to read: James Trafford; Nico Elvedi, James Justin, Tarik Muharemovic, Gabriel Gudmundsson; Ethan Ampadu, Jayden Bogle; Brenden Aaronson, Ao Tanaka, Harry Wilson; Lukas Nmecha. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Sunderland head into this fixture with one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 Europa League draw against Lech Poznan, which followed a 2-0 Premier League defeat at Bournemouth. The Black Cats' only league win in this stretch came away at Torreense in Europe, while a 5-3 loss to Manchester City and a 0-2 defeat to Brighton rounded out a difficult run. Sunderland scored six goals and conceded nine across those five outings.

Leeds arrive with a record of one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw at Manchester United, which came after a 2-1 loss to Arsenal. A 4-1 win at Newcastle remains the standout result in this run, alongside a goalless draw at Crystal Palace and a heavy 6-3 Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea. Leeds scored seven goals and conceded thirteen across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in a pre-season friendly on July 30, 2026, when Leeds United beat Sunderland 1-0. In competitive football, their last encounter was a Premier League fixture on March 3, 2026, when Sunderland won 1-0 at Elland Road. Across the last five recorded head-to-head meetings — which span the Championship and Premier League — each side has claimed two wins, with one match ending level. The most recent Stadium of Light meeting in this dataset ended 1-1 in December 2025.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Sunderland are currently positioned 20th, while Leeds United sit in eighth place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs Leeds United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: