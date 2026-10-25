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Premier League
team-logoSunderland
Stadium of Light
team-logoLeeds United
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How to watch today's Sunderland vs Leeds United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Sunderland vs Leeds United
Sunderland
Leeds United
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Sunderland and Leeds United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 8
Stadium of Light

Today's game between Sunderland and Leeds United will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 12:30 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Sunderland vs Leeds United are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Sunderland host Leeds United at the Stadium of Light in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at opposite ends of the table.

The Black Cats sit bottom of the Premier League, and Regis Le Bris's side are desperate for points after a difficult run of domestic results. Three defeats in their last four league matches have piled pressure on the squad, and home form is becoming a matter of urgency.

Leeds arrive in eighth place and in far more comfortable territory, though their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw at Manchester United — a result that underlined the inconsistency that has followed Daniel Farke's side through this campaign. Questions about a lack of bravery in the dressing room have surfaced publicly, adding an edge to their preparations.

For Sunderland, a midweek Europa League draw against Lech Poznan offered some respite, but the Premier League remains the priority. Conceding nine goals across their last five matches in all competitions points to defensive vulnerabilities that Leeds will look to target.

Leeds, meanwhile, carry their own momentum concerns. A 2-1 loss to Arsenal and a goalless draw at Crystal Palace have tempered expectations, even if a 4-1 win at Newcastle earlier in the season showed what this squad is capable of.

This is a fixture with clear implications. Sunderland need a win to lift themselves off the foot of the table, while Leeds will want to close the gap on the top half. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch.

How to watch Sunderland vs Leeds United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
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  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
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Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

Team news & squads

Sunderland vs Leeds United Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
page.match.formation.title
Leeds United crest
Leeds United
LEE
3-4-2-1
R. RoefsR. RoefsT. HumeT. HumeReinildoReinildoN. MukieleN. MukieleL. O'NienL. O'NienH. DiarraH. DiarraN. SadikiN. SadikiE. Le FeeE. Le FeeG. XhakaG. XhakaN. AnguloN. AnguloB. BrobbeyB. BrobbeyJ. TraffordJ. TraffordN. ElvediN. ElvediJ. JustinJ. JustinT. MuharemovicT. MuharemovicG. GudmundssonG. GudmundssonE. AmpaduE. AmpaduJ. BogleJ. BogleB. AaronsonB. AaronsonA. TanakaA. TanakaH. WilsonH. WilsonL. NmechaL. Nmecha
Leeds United crest
Leeds United
LEE
4-2-3-1
Sunderland

Starting XI

Leeds United

Manager

  • R. Le Bris
  • D. Farke

Regis Le Bris has a number of absentees to contend with as Sunderland prepare for this fixture. Romaine Mundle, Daniel Ballard, Thomas Meunier, and Wilson Isidor are all listed as injured, while Kevin Danso serves a suspension. Le Bris's projected XI is expected to line up as: Robin Roefs; Trai Hume, Reinildo, Nordi Mukiele, Luke O'Nien; Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki; Enzo Le Fee, Granit Xhaka, Nilson Angulo; Brian Brobbey.

Daniel Farke has a cleaner bill of health, with Mateo Joseph the only player listed as injured for Leeds. No suspensions are recorded in the travelling squad. Farke's projected XI is expected to read: James Trafford; Nico Elvedi, James Justin, Tarik Muharemovic, Gabriel Gudmundsson; Ethan Ampadu, Jayden Bogle; Brenden Aaronson, Ao Tanaka, Harry Wilson; Lukas Nmecha. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

SUN

SUN - Form

MCI
L5-3
BHA
L0-2
TOR
W1-2
BOU
L2-0
LCH
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
LEE

LEE - Form

CHE
L6-3
NEW
W4-1
CRY
D0-0
ARS
L2-1
MUN
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Sunderland head into this fixture with one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 Europa League draw against Lech Poznan, which followed a 2-0 Premier League defeat at Bournemouth. The Black Cats' only league win in this stretch came away at Torreense in Europe, while a 5-3 loss to Manchester City and a 0-2 defeat to Brighton rounded out a difficult run. Sunderland scored six goals and conceded nine across those five outings.

Leeds arrive with a record of one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw at Manchester United, which came after a 2-1 loss to Arsenal. A 4-1 win at Newcastle remains the standout result in this run, alongside a goalless draw at Crystal Palace and a heavy 6-3 Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea. Leeds scored seven goals and conceded thirteen across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

SunderlandDrawLeeds United
1
2
2
Club Friendlies
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
1
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
0
FT
Premier League
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
FT
Premier League
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
1
FT
Championship
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
2
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
FT
Championship
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
2
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
2
FT
5Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in a pre-season friendly on July 30, 2026, when Leeds United beat Sunderland 1-0. In competitive football, their last encounter was a Premier League fixture on March 3, 2026, when Sunderland won 1-0 at Elland Road. Across the last five recorded head-to-head meetings — which span the Championship and Premier League — each side has claimed two wins, with one match ending level. The most recent Stadium of Light meeting in this dataset ended 1-1 in December 2025.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
8701209+1121
L
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
8701135+821
W
W
W
L
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
7511235+1816
W
W
W
W
D
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
84131715+213
L
W
W
L
D
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
733198+112
W
L
W
D
W
6
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
8323912-311
W
W
D
W
L
7
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
7241138+510
L
D
W
D
D
8
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
724196+310
D
L
D
W
D
9
EvertonEvertonEVE
824289-110
L
L
D
W
D
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
83141216-410
D
L
W
L
W
11
Hull CityHull CityHUL
723287+19
L
D
L
D
D
12
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
8233810-29
W
W
D
L
D
13
FulhamFulhamFUL
8224810-28
W
W
L
D
D
14
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
72231014-48
L
L
W
L
D
15
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
7142101007
D
D
D
L
D
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
7214917-87
L
W
D
L
W
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
7133913-46
W
L
L
D
D
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
8134610-46
D
L
L
L
W
19
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
8206615-96
L
L
W
W
L
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
7115614-84
L
L
L
L
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Sunderland are currently positioned 20th, while Leeds United sit in eighth place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs Leeds United today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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