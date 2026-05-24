Premier League - Premier League Stadium of Light

Today's game between Sunderland and Chelsea will kick-off at May 24, 2026, 11:00 a.m..

Sunderland vs Chelsea is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Sunderland host Chelsea at the Stadium of Light in what shapes up as a compelling Premier League fixture with plenty at stake for both sides as the season draws to a close.

Regis Le Bris has guided Sunderland to a creditable mid-table position in their return to the top flight, and the Black Cats will be eager to sign off in front of their home support with a performance to remember.

Chelsea arrive on Wearside having beaten Tottenham 2-1 in their most recent Premier League outing, though the backdrop at Stamford Bridge has been anything but straightforward. Cole Palmer's omission from England's World Cup squad has dominated headlines, with Thomas Tuchel publicly stating the forward had not performed at the required level for the national team.

There is also transfer noise swirling around the club. Reports suggest Manchester City have opened talks to sign Enzo Fernandez, while Barcelona sporting director Deco has denied meeting with Chelsea striker Joao Pedro over a potential summer move — though he did not rule out the club's interest entirely.

Calum McFarlane's side head into this fixture sitting two places above Sunderland in the Premier League table, and with the campaign nearing its conclusion, both teams will want to finish on a high.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland vs Chelsea live, including TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sunderland vs Chelsea with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Regis Le Bris is without Romaine Mundle, Chemsdine Talbi, and Simon Moore through injury, while Daniel Ballard serves a suspension. If the projected XI holds, Robin Roefs starts in goal, with a back line featuring Luke O'Nien, Lutsharel Geertruida, Nordi Mukiele, and Reinildo. Granit Xhaka, Noah Sadiki, and Enzo Le Fee are named in midfield, with Nilson Angulo, Trai Hume, and Brian Brobbey completing the eleven.

Calum McFarlane names a strong Chelsea side despite the absences of Jamie Gittens, Romeo Lavia, and Estevao through injury. Robert Sanchez starts in goal behind a back four of Marc Cucurella, Malo Gusto, Levi Colwill, and Wesley Fofana, with Reece James also listed. Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo anchor midfield, and Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto, and Joao Pedro make up the attacking unit. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if anything changes.

Form

Sunderland head into this fixture having won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five Premier League matches. Their most recent outing produced a 1-3 victory over Everton, a result that will have lifted spirits after back-to-back defeats — including a heavy 5-0 loss at Nottingham Forest. Across those five games, the Black Cats scored six goals and conceded ten, pointing to a side that can create chances but has been exposed defensively at times.

Chelsea's last five fixtures, across both the Premier League and FA Cup, returned two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their 2-1 win over Tottenham was the most recent result, though they also suffered a 1-3 reverse against Nottingham Forest and fell 0-1 to Manchester City in the FA Cup. The Blues have scored five goals in that run and conceded four, with their performances carrying a degree of inconsistency that will encourage Sunderland.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a surprise result, with Sunderland claiming a 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge in October 2025 — a result that will give the hosts confidence heading into this fixture. Chelsea have historically held the upper hand in this series, including a 5-1 victory at home in May 2017, and across the last five meetings they have won three times to Sunderland's two, with the aggregate goals tally favouring the London side.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Chelsea sit eighth and Sunderland tenth, with little separating the two sides as the season enters its final stages.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs Chelsea today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: