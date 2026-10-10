Premier League - Game Week 6 Oct 10, 2026 - 10:00 Stadium of Light

Today's game between Sunderland and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 10:00 a.m..

Sunderland vs Brighton is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sunderland host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Stadium of Light in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. Regis Le Bris brings his side to Wearside looking to build on a promising start to the season, while Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton arrive as one of the division's form teams.

Sunderland sit 14th in the Premier League, still searching for the kind of consistency that would ease any lingering concerns about their top-flight status. A home crowd at the Stadium of Light will be crucial if they are to get anything from a Brighton side that has shown they can dismantle opponents with ease.

Brighton are third in the table and playing with the confidence of a team that knows exactly how it wants to play. Hurzeler has continued the work that made this club one of the most admired in English football, and the Seagulls travel to Sunderland with momentum firmly on their side.

The Black Cats will be without a number of key players through injury, which adds a layer of difficulty to an already demanding afternoon. Le Bris will need his available squad to perform at their ceiling if Sunderland are to take points from this one.

Off the pitch, Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka has been dealing with a legal matter after being handed a two-year probation and suspended fine relating to a fraudulent Covid-19 vaccination certificate. Whether that situation has any bearing on his availability or focus will be worth monitoring in the buildup.

For Brighton, a lengthy injury list of their own means Hurzeler must manage his resources carefully. Yet the depth of this squad, built on a philosophy of continuous renewal, means the Seagulls rarely look short of quality regardless of who is unavailable.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Sunderland vs Brighton, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Sunderland head into this fixture with a significant number of absentees. Habib Diarra, Romaine Mundle, Omar Alderete, Brian Brobbey, Daniel Ballard, and Noah Sadiki are all sidelined through injury. Le Bris is expected to start with a projected XI featuring Robin Roefs in goal, a back line of Dayann Methalie, Trai Hume, Kevin Danso, and Nordi Mukiele, and Granit Xhaka alongside Enzo Le Fee and Chris Rigg in midfield, with Wilson Isidor, Thomas Meunier, and Nilson Angulo further forward.

Brighton are also dealing with a lengthy injury list, with Yankuba Minteh, Jack Hinshelwood, Stefanos Tzimas, Kaoru Mitoma, Mats Wieffer, Zadok Yohanna, Femi Azeez, Evan Ferguson, Pascal Struijk, and Lewis Dunk all unavailable. Hurzeler's projected XI sees Bart Verbruggen start in goal, with a back four of Luka Vuskovic, Ferdi Kadioglu, Jaouen Hadjam, and Olivier Boscagli, Pascal Gross, Chema Andres, and Diego Gomez in midfield, and Maxim De Cuyper, Matthew O'Riley, and Charalampos Kostoulas in attack.

Form

Sunderland carry a W2-D1-L2 record from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 5-3 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League, a result that followed a 1-0 Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar. Le Bris' side also fell 2-0 to Arsenal and drew 1-1 with Brentford, with a 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Hull City the other positive result in the run. Across the five matches, Sunderland scored six goals and conceded nine.

Brighton arrive in excellent shape, posting a W3-D1-L1 record from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a commanding 3-0 Premier League win over Arsenal, and they also beat Coventry City 5-0 and Manchester United 3-2 in the Carabao Cup. A 1-1 draw with Leeds United and a 4-3 defeat to Chelsea are the only blemishes in that run. The Seagulls scored 14 goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Premier League on March 14, 2026, when Brighton won 1-0 at the Stadium of Light. Before that, the two clubs played out a goalless draw at the Amex in December 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings in all competitions, Brighton hold the better record, with wins in three of those fixtures to Sunderland's none, and two draws.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Brighton sit third, placing them firmly among the division's leading contenders, while Sunderland are 14th, making this a fixture between a side pushing for the top of the division and one still working to establish itself in the top flight.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: