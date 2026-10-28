Carabao Cup - Game Week 4 Oct 28, 2026 - 15:45 Stadium of Light

Today's game between Sunderland and Brentford will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 3:45 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Sunderland vs Brentford are listed below.

Sunderland host Brentford at the Stadium of Light in the Carabao Cup, with Regis Le Bris's side desperate to find some momentum after a difficult run of results across all competitions.

The Black Cats sit bottom of the Premier League and their form in the top flight has been a serious concern. Three defeats in their last five league outings have left them fighting on multiple fronts, and the cup offers a chance to restore some confidence on home soil.

Brentford arrive in the north east in reasonable shape. Keith Andrews's side drew 1-1 at Hull City in their most recent Premier League outing and sit sixth in the table, making them one of the division's more consistent performers at this stage of the season.

The Bees have already shown they can handle the rigours of a packed schedule, with wins over Chelsea and Reading already banked this term. Andrews will want to keep that cup run alive while protecting his squad ahead of a demanding league programme.

For Sunderland, the Stadium of Light crowd could be a factor. Le Bris needs a performance that gives the fanbase something to hold onto, and a cup run would provide welcome relief from the pressure building around their league position.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland vs Brentford live.

How to watch Sunderland vs Brentford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Sunderland are managed by Regis Le Bris. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side at this stage, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Brentford head to Wearside under Keith Andrews. As with Sunderland, no probable lineup, injury, or suspension data has been confirmed for the away side, and further updates are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Sunderland head into this fixture with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-0 Premier League draw at home to Leeds United, which followed a 1-1 Europa League draw with Lech Poznan. The Black Cats also suffered a 2-0 league defeat to Bournemouth and a 0-2 loss to Brighton during this run, with their only win coming away at Torreense in Europe. Sunderland scored four goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Brentford arrive with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was the 1-1 Premier League draw at Hull City, which came after a 1-2 defeat to Liverpool. The Bees' standout result in this run was a 3-0 Premier League victory over Chelsea, and they also beat Reading 1-2 in the Carabao Cup. Brentford scored eight goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs met most recently in the Premier League on 5 September 2026, when Brentford and Sunderland drew 1-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium. Prior to that, Brentford beat Sunderland 3-0 at home in January 2026, while Sunderland claimed a 2-1 win when the sides met at the Stadium of Light in August 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Brentford hold the stronger record with two wins to Sunderland's one, and two draws, with Brentford scoring 11 goals to Sunderland's eight.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs Brentford today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: