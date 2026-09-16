Europa League - Game Week 1 Sep 16, 2026 - 15:00 Stadium of Light

Today's game between Sunderland and AZ Alkmaar will kick off at Sep 16, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar in the United States are listed below. Fubo and DAZN both carry the match, giving fans flexible options whether they prefer a traditional streaming bundle or a dedicated sports platform.

Sunderland host AZ Alkmaar at the Stadium of Light in the Europa League, as Régis Le Bris's side step into continental competition for the first time in years.

The Black Cats arrive at this fixture on the back of a 2-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal, a result that was not without controversy. A disputed penalty award drew sharp criticism from the visitors' bench, and Sunderland will be eager to redirect their focus toward Europe.

The home crowd at the Stadium of Light remains one of the most atmospheric in English football, and Le Bris will look to harness that energy against Dutch opposition.

AZ Alkmaar arrive in strong domestic form, having won four of their last five Eredivisie fixtures. Leeroy Echteld's side have been scoring freely and will carry genuine confidence into this tie.

Both clubs sit level at the top of the early Europa League standings, making this a fixture that carries real weight in the group picture.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar live, including TV channel options, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Régis Le Bris has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this Europa League fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the Sunderland squad. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

AZ Alkmaar head coach Leeroy Echteld is similarly without a confirmed starting XI at this stage, with no injury or suspension data available for the Dutch side. Further squad news will be provided as it emerges.

Form

Sunderland have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League, a result preceded by a 1-1 draw with Brentford. Earlier in the run, the Black Cats beat Fulham 1-0 and also overcame Hull City 1-0 in the Carabao Cup. Across those five fixtures, Sunderland scored five goals and conceded four.

AZ Alkmaar have been in excellent form, winning four of their last five Eredivisie matches. Their most recent game ended in a 1-1 draw with Willem II, but before that they beat SC Heerenveen 3-2 away from home. The Dutch side also recorded a 5-2 win over Go Ahead Eagles and won four consecutive away fixtures during that stretch. AZ scored 11 goals and conceded six across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Sunderland and AZ Alkmaar.

Standings

In the Europa League, both Sunderland and AZ Alkmaar currently sit in first position in their respective standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: