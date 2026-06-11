Today's game between South Korea and Czechia will kick-off at Jun 11, 2026, 10:00 p.m..

In Canada, TV channel and live stream options for South Korea vs Czechia are listed below.

South Korea and Czechia open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns in Group A on Thursday, June 12, at Guadalajara Stadium in Zapopan, Mexico. Both sides know that three points here could prove decisive in a group that also features co-hosts Mexico and South Africa.

For South Korea, this is their 11th consecutive World Cup appearance, and coach Hong Myung-bo arrives under considerable domestic scrutiny. His side qualified with an unbeaten run through the AFC Third Round, sealing their place with a 2-0 win over Iraq in Basra. The pressure to deliver on the global stage is real.

Czechia are back at the World Cup for the first time in 20 years, and their route here was anything but straightforward. Miroslav Koubek's side needed penalty shootout victories over the Republic of Ireland and Denmark in the UEFA play-offs to end a two-decade absence from football's biggest tournament.

The Czech squad carries a strong domestic identity, with 17 players based in the Czech top flight and a core of 10 Slavia Prague players providing Koubek with a well-drilled defensive unit. Patrik Schick and Tomáš Souček anchor the attacking and midfield spine, while 17-year-old Hugo Sochůrek earned a place in the squad after a stunning senior debut against Kosovo.

Son Heung-min enters his fourth World Cup as South Korea's captain and talisman. He will need to find space against a Czech defensive block that prides itself on collective organisation and set-piece threat. The battle between Son and that back three could define the match.

Koubek, at 74 the oldest manager at this tournament, favours a 3-4-1-2 system built on physical dominance, second-ball recovery, and dead-ball delivery. Hong counters with high-intensity pressing and rapid vertical transitions through his wingers. Two contrasting philosophies, one pitch, and three points on the line.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch South Korea vs Czechia, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch South Korea vs Czechia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

South Korea are managed by Myung-Bo Hong, and no injuries or suspensions have been confirmed from the squad ahead of this fixture. A probable starting lineup has not yet been released, and further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Czechia head into the match under Miroslav Koubek with no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed at this stage. No probable lineup has been confirmed, and updates will be provided as they become available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

South Korea arrive in Guadalajara with a mixed recent run of three wins and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over El Salvador on June 4, following a comfortable 5-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago on May 31. Their two defeats came against Austria, who beat them 1-0, and Ivory Coast, who won 4-0 in March. Across the five matches, South Korea scored eight goals and conceded five.

Czechia enter the tournament on a five-match winning run, though two of those victories came on penalties during the World Cup qualifying play-offs. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Guatemala on June 5. They also beat Kosovo 2-1 on May 31, and their qualifying campaign included a 6-0 demolition of Gibraltar in November 2025. Koubek's side scored 15 goals across the five matches while conceding four.





Head-to-Head Record

KOR Last 2 matches CZE 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Czechia 1 - 2 Republic of Korea

Czechia 5 - 0 Republic of Korea 2 Goals scored 6 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The two sides have met twice in recorded history, with the most recent fixture taking place on June 5, 2016, when Czechia hosted South Korea in a friendly and lost 1-2. The only other meeting came on August 15, 2001, also a friendly played in the Czech Republic, which Czechia won 5-0. South Korea lead the overall head-to-head record with one win to Czechia's one, across just two meetings.

Standings

In Group A of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Czechia sit top of the table in first place, while South Korea are currently fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch South Korea vs Czechia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: