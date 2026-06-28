World Cup - Final Stage Los Angeles Stadium

Today's game between South Africa and Canada will kick-off at Jun 28, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

South Africa vs Canada is available to watch live in Canada across several platforms. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

South Africa and Canada meet at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood in the World Cup Round of 32, with both nations stepping into unfamiliar knockout territory.

Bafana Bafana are making their first-ever appearance in the knockout phase of a men's World Cup. Hugo Broos's side earned their place with a disciplined 1-0 win over South Korea on June 25, Thapelo Maseko's 63rd-minute strike proving the difference in what became a defining moment for South African football.

The road to that result was far from straightforward. A 2-0 opening defeat to Mexico, compounded by red cards for Themba Zwane and Sphephelo Sithole, left Bafana staring at elimination before they had barely started. Broos regrouped, made changes, and his side responded with a creditable 1-1 draw against Czechia before that decisive win over South Korea.

Canada arrive in Los Angeles carrying their own disappointment. Jesse Marsch's side were beaten 2-1 by Switzerland in their final Group B game, ending any hope of hosting a knockout fixture on home soil. They had been brilliant in patches, particularly in a 6-0 demolition of Qatar that included a Jonathan David hat-trick, but defensive errors at critical moments have been a recurring concern.

The shadow of Alphonso Davies hangs over the Canadian camp. Marsch admitted after the Switzerland defeat that Davies had been used as a pre-match decoy to unsettle the opposition, with the Bayern Munich full-back never genuinely close to playing. Davies has not featured for a single minute at this World Cup, and his availability for the Round of 32 remains unclear. Ismael Kone, meanwhile, is out of the tournament entirely after suffering a broken leg against Qatar.

For South Africa, the suspended Themba Zwane will miss this match. Yet Bafana arrive with momentum and a growing belief that this squad is capable of more than anyone expected.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch South Africa vs Canada live.

How to watch South Africa vs Canada with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Hugo Broos names a projected XI of Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba; Thalente Mbatha, Sphephelo Sithole; Thapelo Maseko, Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis; Evidence Makgopa. Themba Zwane is suspended and will not feature.

Jesse Marsch's projected lineup reads: Maxime Crepeau; Richie Laryea, Derek Cornelius, Luc De Fougerolles, Alistair Johnston; Nathan Saliba, Stephen Eustaquio; Ali Ahmed, Tajon Buchanan; Cyle Larin, Jonathan David. Ismael Kone is ruled out through injury. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 11 T. Zwane Injuries and Suspensions 8 I. Kone

Form

South Africa head into this match with a record of W2 D1 L1 D1 across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over South Korea on June 25, the goal that clinched their place in the knockout rounds. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Czechia and lost 2-0 to Mexico in their World Cup opener. South Africa scored two goals and conceded three across those three tournament matches, with their two pre-tournament friendlies producing a win over Jamaica and a goalless draw with Nicaragua.

Canada's last five produced a record of W2 D2 L1. Their most recent match was a 2-1 defeat to Switzerland on June 24, with two defensive errors proving costly. Prior to that, they beat Qatar 6-0 and drew 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina in the group stage. Canada scored nine goals across their last five matches and conceded four, though that Qatar result significantly flatters the attacking numbers.





Head-to-Head Record

RSA Last match CAN 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins South Africa 2 - 0 Canada 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





South Africa and Canada have met only once in recorded history. That single encounter came in a friendly on November 20, 2007, with South Africa winning 2-0 at home. Sunday's Round of 32 meeting in Los Angeles is just the second time these two nations have faced each other.

Standings

South Africa finished second in Group A. Canada finished second in Group B.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch South Africa vs Canada today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: