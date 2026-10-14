Champions League - Game Week 2 Oct 14, 2026 - 15:00 Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Shakhtar Donetsk and AEK Athens will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens is available to watch live on Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options for this Champions League fixture are listed below.

Shakhtar Donetsk host AEK Athens at Stamford Bridge in a Champions League fixture that carries real weight for both sides in the standings.

Shakhtar arrive in strong domestic form under coach Arda Turan, having won three consecutive Ukrainian Premier League matches heading into this game. Their sole European result in recent weeks was a 1-1 draw with PSV Eindhoven, a point that reflects their capacity to compete at this level.

AEK Athens, managed by Marko Nikolic, come into the match with momentum of their own. The Greeks have won four of their last five across all competitions, including a 1-0 Champions League victory over LASK that signals genuine European ambition this season.

Both clubs sit in the lower half of the Champions League table, which gives this fixture added urgency. Points are not easy to come by at this stage, and neither side can afford to treat this as a routine outing.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens live.

How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Arda Turan's Shakhtar Donetsk are without Eguinaldo and Irakli Azarovi through injury ahead of this fixture. No suspensions are listed for the home side. Their projected XI reads: Dmytro Riznyk; Vinicius Tobias, Pedro Henrique, Mykola Matviyenko, Valeriy Bondar; Alisson Santana, Marlon Gomes, Oleg Ocheretko; Isaque, Gleiker Mendoza, Kaua Elias.

Marko Nikolic's AEK Athens report no injuries or suspensions. Their projected XI is: Alberto Brignoli; Filipe Relvas, Harold Moukoudi, Stavros Pilios, Lazaros Rota; Milan Vitalis, Razvan Marin, Aboubakary Koita; Lovro Majer, Zini, Luka Jovic. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Shakhtar have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing the other. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Veres Rivne in the Ukrainian Premier League, and they also recorded a 2-0 victory over Chornomorets Odesa during this run. The lone dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League. Across these five matches, Shakhtar scored eight goals and conceded two.

AEK Athens have also won four of their last five, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over OFI Crete in the Super League, and they produced a standout 8-1 Cup victory over Panserraikos FC during this period. The draw came against Asteras Tripolis. AEK scored 13 goals across these five fixtures and conceded three.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Shakhtar Donetsk and AEK Athens. Further historical context will be added when records become available.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Shakhtar Donetsk sit 18th and AEK Athens 15th. Both sides are in the lower portion of the standings, making this a fixture where a win would provide meaningful relief and improved positioning for the remainder of the league phase.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: