How to watch Scunthorpe United vs Wealdstone with a VPN
Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
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- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
Match Preview
Scunthorpe United host Wealdstone at Glanford Park in a National League fixture that pits a struggling home side against a mid-table visitor.
The Iron sit 23rd in the table under Andy Butler, and their recent run has done little to ease the pressure. They lost 2-1 at home to Gateshead on Tuesday night, a result that followed a 2-0 defeat at Aldershot Town.
That makes four defeats in their last five matches in all competitions. A 1-1 draw at Worthing is the only point they have collected in that spell, and they also went out of the FA Cup with a 4-2 loss to Port Vale.
Wealdstone arrive in 16th place under Gary Waddock, and their form has been mixed. They were beaten 3-0 by Altrincham on Tuesday, which halted the momentum from a 4-0 win over Hornchurch the previous weekend.
The visitors have shown they can score freely, having also beaten Southend United 3-2 at the end of October. They have also been shut out twice in the last five, including a 2-0 FA Cup exit at Dover.
The two sides drew both league meetings last season, so Scunthorpe will look to turn that record into a win at home. Here is everything you need to know about the kick-off time, TV channel and live stream options.
Team news & squads
Scunthorpe United vs Wealdstone Probable lineups
Manager
- A. Butler