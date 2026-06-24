Today's game between Scotland and Brazil will kick-off at Jun 24, 2026, 6:00 p.m..

Scotland vs Brazil is available to watch live on TV and via live stream. The TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

Scotland and Brazil meet at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Wednesday, June 24, in the final round of Group C at the 2026 World Cup. For Scotland, it is their biggest test of a tournament they have already approached with more ambition than caution.

Steve Clarke's side arrived in North America carrying the weight of a 28-year absence from the World Cup. They beat Haiti in their opener but fell to Morocco, leaving them third in the group and in need of a result against the five-time world champions to keep their last-16 hopes alive.

Brazil, meanwhile, have not been at their most convincing. Carlo Ancelotti's side drew 1-1 with Morocco before beating Haiti 3-0, and they sit top of Group C heading into this fixture. A point would confirm their progress, though Ancelotti will want more than that.

The Neymar situation has dominated the Brazilian camp all tournament. The Santos forward missed both opening matches with a calf problem but has returned to training, with Lucas Paqueta among those welcoming him back and describing him as a player who can still contribute significantly. Roberto Carlos has also backed Neymar's return as the catalyst for an improvement in Brazil's performances.

For Scotland, Scott McTominay has been the heartbeat of the side. The Napoli midfielder has carried his club form into the international arena and will need to produce again if Clarke's men are to cause a genuine upset in Miami.

Raphinha's absence adds another layer to Brazil's selection picture. The Barcelona winger suffered a hamstring injury against Haiti, and while Brazil have been monitoring his recovery, he is listed as unavailable for this match.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland vs Brazil, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Scotland vs Brazil with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Steve Clarke has a fully fit squad to choose from, with no injuries or suspensions reported. His projected XI includes Angus Gunn in goal, a back four of Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Andrew Robertson, and Nathan Patterson, with Scott McTominay, Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson, and John McGinn in midfield, and Ben Doak and Che Adams leading the attack.

Carlo Ancelotti is without Raphinha, who suffered a hamstring injury during the win over Haiti and has been ruled out of this fixture. His projected XI features Alisson Becker in goal, a defence of Marquinhos, Gabriel, Danilo, and Douglas Santos, with Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes in midfield alongside Lucas Paqueta and Rayan, and Vinicius Junior and Matheus Cunha in attack. Updates on any further changes will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 11 Raphinha

Form

Scotland head into this match with a W2-D0-L2 record across their last five games, having scored six goals and conceded three. Their most recent outing was a 0-1 defeat to Morocco at the World Cup on June 19. Before that, they beat Haiti 1-0 in their tournament opener. Their pre-tournament form included a 4-0 win over Bolivia and a 4-1 victory against Curacao in friendlies, though they also lost 1-0 to Ivory Coast in March.

Brazil arrive with a W4-D1-L0 record across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Haiti at the World Cup on June 20, with Matheus Cunha and Vinicius Junior on the scoresheet. They drew 1-1 with Morocco in their opener. Prior to the tournament, Brazil beat Egypt 2-1 and thrashed Panama 6-2 in friendlies, and also defeated Croatia 3-1 in April. They have scored 13 goals across those five matches and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record

SCO Last match BRA 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Brazil 2 - 0 Scotland 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The head-to-head record between these two sides is limited in the available data. The most recent meeting on record came in a friendly on March 27, 2011, when Brazil beat Scotland 2-0. That single fixture represents the only available historical data point between the two nations.

Standings

In Group C, Brazil sit top of the table heading into the final round of fixtures, while Scotland are currently third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Scotland vs Brazil today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: