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Europa League
team-logoSalzburg
Red Bull Arena
team-logoAC Milan
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How to watch today's Salzburg vs AC Milan Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Salzburg vs AC Milan
Salzburg
AC Milan
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between Salzburg and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 2
Red Bull Arena

Today's game between Salzburg and AC Milan will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

Salzburg vs AC Milan is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

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DAZN

DAZN

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AC Milan travel to the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg for a Europa League fixture that carries real weight in the standings. Ruben Amorim's side need points on the road, and this trip to Austria arrives at a testing moment in their continental campaign.

Milan sit 29th in the Europa League table, a position that makes this match close to a must-not-lose. Their only defeat in their last five fixtures across all competitions came against Benfica, a 2-0 loss that underlined the gap they still need to close in European competition.

Amorim has spoken openly about the pressure of managing a club of Milan's scale and how his time at Manchester United shaped him for exactly these moments. That experience will count for something in Salzburg, where the atmosphere at the Red Bull Arena can unsettle visiting sides.

Salzburg come into this match having drawn 0-0 with Grazer AK in their most recent Bundesliga outing. Danny Roehl's side sit 14th in the Europa League standings and will see home advantage as their clearest route to three points.

Christian Pulisic has been the creative engine of Milan's attack this season. He stayed at Milanello throughout the last international break and arrives in form, which gives Amorim a reliable option in what could be a tight, tactical game.

Luka Modric showed his quality off the bench against Sassuolo, providing the assist for Milan's goal in that 1-1 draw. His composure and vision in midfield will be assets if Milan need to break down a compact Salzburg defensive shape.

TV channel and live stream details for Salzburg vs AC Milan are listed below.

How to watch Salzburg vs AC Milan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
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Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
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Team news & squads

Salzburg vs AC Milan Probable lineups

Manager

  • D. Roehl

Salzburg are managed by Danny Roehl, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as squad news becomes clearer.

Ruben Amorim takes charge of AC Milan for this fixture, but no confirmed team news, injuries, or suspensions have been provided at this stage. Further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

SAL

SAL - Form

RIE
D1-1
LES
W0-1
SGR
W3-0
BWL
L1-2
GAK
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
MIL

MIL - Form

JUV
D1-1
LAZ
D2-2
BEN
L0-2
LEC
W3-0
SAS
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Salzburg have recorded one win, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Grazer AK in the Austrian Bundesliga. Their standout performance in that run was a 3-0 win over Sturm Graz, and they also picked up a Europa League victory away at Levski Sofia. Across those five matches, Salzburg scored five goals and conceded three.

AC Milan have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five fixtures across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw at Sassuolo in Serie A, following a 3-0 league win over Lecce. Their only defeat in this period came against Benfica in the Europa League, a 2-0 loss. Milan have scored six goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

SalzburgDrawAC Milan
0
1
1
Champions League
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
4
Salzburg badge
Salzburg
SAL
0
FT
Champions League
Salzburg badge
Salzburg
SAL
1
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
FT
1Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals1/2
Both teams scored1/2

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Champions League group stage on November 2, 2022, when AC Milan won 4-0 at home. Prior to that, the sides drew 1-1 in Salzburg in September 2022, also in the Champions League. Across the two recorded meetings, Milan have won one and one match has ended level, with Milan scoring five goals and Salzburg scoring one.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
110050+53
W
2
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
110040+43
W
3
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
110041+33
W
5
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
110030+33
W
6
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
110031+23
W
7
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
8
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
8
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
110020+23
W
10
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
10
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
110021+13
W
10
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
110021+13
W
13
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
14
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
110010+13
W
15
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
15
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
17
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
17
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
17
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
17
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
21
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
100112-10
L
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
100112-10
L
25
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
25
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
100101-10
L
28
CelticCelticCEL
100113-20
L
29
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
100102-20
L
29
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
32
MarseilleMarseilleOM
100114-30
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
34
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
100103-30
L
35
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
100104-40
L
36
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League, Salzburg sit 14th while AC Milan are placed 29th. Both clubs need points to improve their positions and secure progress in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Salzburg vs AC Milan today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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