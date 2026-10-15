Europa League - Game Week 2 Oct 15, 2026 - 12:45 Red Bull Arena

Today's game between Salzburg and AC Milan will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

Salzburg vs AC Milan is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

AC Milan travel to the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg for a Europa League fixture that carries real weight in the standings. Ruben Amorim's side need points on the road, and this trip to Austria arrives at a testing moment in their continental campaign.

Milan sit 29th in the Europa League table, a position that makes this match close to a must-not-lose. Their only defeat in their last five fixtures across all competitions came against Benfica, a 2-0 loss that underlined the gap they still need to close in European competition.

Amorim has spoken openly about the pressure of managing a club of Milan's scale and how his time at Manchester United shaped him for exactly these moments. That experience will count for something in Salzburg, where the atmosphere at the Red Bull Arena can unsettle visiting sides.

Salzburg come into this match having drawn 0-0 with Grazer AK in their most recent Bundesliga outing. Danny Roehl's side sit 14th in the Europa League standings and will see home advantage as their clearest route to three points.

Christian Pulisic has been the creative engine of Milan's attack this season. He stayed at Milanello throughout the last international break and arrives in form, which gives Amorim a reliable option in what could be a tight, tactical game.

Luka Modric showed his quality off the bench against Sassuolo, providing the assist for Milan's goal in that 1-1 draw. His composure and vision in midfield will be assets if Milan need to break down a compact Salzburg defensive shape.

TV channel and live stream details for Salzburg vs AC Milan are listed below.

How to watch Salzburg vs AC Milan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Salzburg are managed by Danny Roehl, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as squad news becomes clearer.

Ruben Amorim takes charge of AC Milan for this fixture, but no confirmed team news, injuries, or suspensions have been provided at this stage. Further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Salzburg have recorded one win, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Grazer AK in the Austrian Bundesliga. Their standout performance in that run was a 3-0 win over Sturm Graz, and they also picked up a Europa League victory away at Levski Sofia. Across those five matches, Salzburg scored five goals and conceded three.

AC Milan have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five fixtures across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw at Sassuolo in Serie A, following a 3-0 league win over Lecce. Their only defeat in this period came against Benfica in the Europa League, a 2-0 loss. Milan have scored six goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Champions League group stage on November 2, 2022, when AC Milan won 4-0 at home. Prior to that, the sides drew 1-1 in Salzburg in September 2022, also in the Champions League. Across the two recorded meetings, Milan have won one and one match has ended level, with Milan scoring five goals and Salzburg scoring one.

Standings

In the Europa League, Salzburg sit 14th while AC Milan are placed 29th. Both clubs need points to improve their positions and secure progress in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Salzburg vs AC Milan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: