How to watch Sabah FK vs Barcelona with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Mega Soccer Bundle Fubo ✅ Fully integrates all DAZN Champions League coverage ✅ Combines the Premier League and Champions League in one app ✅ Eliminates the need for multiple soccer streaming subscriptions Monthly from Variable Get Fubo UCL Sub-Licensee TSN ✅ Broadcasts the majority of high-profile midweek Champions League ties ✅ Available seamlessly on traditional linear television (TSN 1–5) ✅ Bundles live coverage of other major sports properties Monthly from $8.99 Get TSN Mega Soccer Bundle Fubo ✅ Fully integrates all DAZN Champions League coverage ✅ Combines the Premier League and Champions League in one app ✅ Eliminates the need for multiple soccer streaming subscriptions Monthly from Variable Get Fubo UCL Sub-Licensee TSN ✅ Broadcasts the majority of high-profile midweek Champions League ties ✅ Available seamlessly on traditional linear television (TSN 1–5) ✅ Bundles live coverage of other major sports properties Monthly from $8.99 Get TSN Mega Soccer Bundle Fubo ✅ Fully integrates all DAZN Champions League coverage ✅ Combines the Premier League and Champions League in one app ✅ Eliminates the need for multiple soccer streaming subscriptions Monthly from Variable Get Fubo

Match Preview

Champions League - Game Week 5 Nov 25, 2026 - 12:45 Baku Olimpiya Stadionu

Barcelona travel to the Baku Olimpiya Stadionu on Wednesday to face Sabah FK in the Champions League. It is a long trip for Hansi Flick's side, who arrive straight from a dramatic weekend at Camp Nou.

Sabah are playing their first season in the competition and have found results hard to come by. They lost 4-1 to Viking earlier this month, and Valdas Dambrauskas knows the visitors present a far tougher test.

The Azerbaijani side did find some relief at home last Friday. They beat Sumqayit 5-1 in the Premier League to end a five-game winless run across all competitions.

Barcelona are in strong form. They came from two goals down inside the opening seven minutes to beat Villarreal 3-2, scoring three times in a ten-minute spell after the break.

That result kept the Spanish champions three points clear of Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga. Flick's team have won 12 of their 13 league games this season.

There is a notable absence on the Barcelona side. Lamine Yamal has been ruled out of the trip with an ankle problem, so Flick must rotate his attack.

Here is everything you need to know about the kick-off time, team news and how to follow the game.

Team news & squads