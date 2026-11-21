How to watch Red Bull Bragantino vs Vasco da Gama with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

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Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 36 Nov 22, 2026 - 17:30

Red Bull Bragantino and Vasco da Gama meet in a Serie A fixture that has genuine mid-table significance for both clubs.

Vagner Mancini's side sit ninth in the standings and will be looking to bounce back after a 2-1 defeat to Vitoria last time out. Bragantino had won two of their previous three league matches before that setback, and a return to winning ways at home would keep them in contention for a stronger finish to the campaign.

Vasco arrive in tenth place and in fine form. Pedro Emanuel's men have won three of their last five competitive matches, including back-to-back Serie A victories over Athletico Paranaense and Chapecoense AF, and a 2-1 win over Internacional in their most recent outing.

The head-to-head record between these two sides gives Vasco's supporters reason for confidence. The visitors have dominated recent meetings, winning three of the last five encounters, and have scored freely in the process.

Bragantino's home record offers them some hope, but they face a Vasco side that has found a rhythm at the right moment in the season.